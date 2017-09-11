Homoeopathy Can Be The Most Modern Nano-Medicine : AYUSH Minister
International Homoeopathic Conference organized in Bengaluru from 8-10 September.
Addressing the International Homoeopathic Conference on Sunday, the Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge), Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, said the Indian government is doing everything possible to promote research in various departments of homoeopathy and also encourage new researchers to join it. Shri Naik was the chief guest at a three day International Homoeopathic Conference organized by Karnataka Qualified Homoeopathic Doctors Association (KQHDA) in Bengaluru from 8-10 September, 2017. The AYUSH minister also congratulated the entire KQHDA fraternity for completing 25 years of their service to the Homoeopathic association.
"My Ministry lays highest importance to research in homoeopathy and have established Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, a pioneer research organization for carrying out high quality research in all aspects of Homoeopathy that includes clinical research, drug standardization and basic research. I am happy to share that this Council is also spreading its wings to collaborate with reputed international and national institutes for undertaking valuable researches in homoeopathy such as exploration of homoeopathy as most modern Nano-medicine; defining its role in emerging epidemics. We are inculcating research aptitude in students through specially designed schemes of scholarship in addition to capacity building of homoeopathic colleges", said Shri Shripad Naik while addressing the participants yesterday.
Chairman of the conference Prof. Dr B D Patel talked about the need for all the diverse schools of Homoeopathy to work towards common goal, which is to serve humanity. Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, he gave a slogan Sab ka Swasthya, homoeopathy ke saath. The conference was inaugurated by Shri K R Ramesh Kumar, Minister for Health and Family welfare, Government of Karnataka. Addressing the conference, he said that the state government will be opening up AYUSH Clinics including homoeopathic centres in as many as 176 taluks. Sources have informed that Dr. Rajkumar Manchanda, Director General, Central Council of Research in Homoeopathy inaugurated the scientific session.
The conference was also held to recognize the contribution of many great homoeopathy doctors. Dr. Rameshwar Rao aru was specially awarded in the category.