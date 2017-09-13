ASK OUR EXPERTS

HIV Deaths Increase By 70% In Tamil Nadu In The Last 3 Years

Experts state that several national surveys, including the National Family Health Survey and the District Health Surveys, have pointed to low HIV AIDS awareness among people. This is one of the reasons that has led to an increase in the number of HIV infections.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 13, 2017 11:36 IST
4,397 people infected with HIV had died in 2016.

  1. 4,397 people infected with HIV had died in 2016
  2. Deaths amongst those with HIV infection has gone up in Tamil Nadu
  3. Several surveys have pointed to low HIV awareness among people

Deaths amongst those living with HIV infection has gone up in the last 3 years, reports The Times Of India. TOI data shows that despite the decline in the prevalence of the infection, 4,397 people infected with HIV had died in 2016, pushing up the average increase in the number of deaths by 70% from what it was till 2013. Experts state that several national surveys, including the National Family Health Survey and the District Health Surveys, have pointed to low HIV AIDS awareness among people. This is one of the reasons that has led to an increase in the number of HIV infections.

Here's how you can prevent HIV.

Practice safe sex - Condoms provide the most effective means of preventing HIV and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during sexual intercourse. But to be effective, condoms must be used correctly and must be applied onto the penis prior to any oral, vaginal, or anal contact.

Avoid sex with multiple partners - It is best that you confirm the HIV status of your partner before entering into a physical relation with him/her. Avoid sex with multiple partners.

Know your partner's sexual history -Talk to your partner about past and present sexual history. Do not have sex with anyone who refuses to disclose information about their sexual status.

Be loyal to your partner - It is best to have a monogamous, long-term relationship with a partner whom you know well, who has been tested and found to be free from HIV.

Use a condom - If either you or your partner or both of you are infected with HIV, always use a latex condom to prevent other sexually transmitted infections (STD's).


 

