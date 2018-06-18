Educational Toys For Kids May Not Be As Helpful As You Think, Here’s Why
Are educational toys a smart buy? Although it's clear that play helps build children's minds, says Vance, many toys marketed as educational aren't backed by research.
Educational toys are said to help develop a baby's skills
HIGHLIGHTS
- Parents think educational toys aid in educational development
- The gains promised by educational toys are seductive but worth skeptism
- Experts say that toys cannot supercharge your baby
The idea of a "better" baby, writes Vance, is balderdash - and, he warns, a "disconnect between the research and marketing of child development" could mean you're opening your wallet for no reason.
The gains promised by educational toys are seductive but worth your skepticism. Although it's clear that play helps build children's minds, says Vance, many toys marketed as educational aren't backed by research.
To bridge that gap, he talked to child development experts to learn which toys can help your baby build skills and what kinds of claims should make you pause. Vance's recommendations can help you master the toy aisle, but you'll have to let go of a few of your delusions of infant grandeur first.
You can read his tips by buying the magazine or investing in a digital edition. Either way, it's a small price to pay for a reality check that may save you lots of money.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)