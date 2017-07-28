Hepatitis Still Prevalent Despite Vaccination
Hepatitis B affects around 40 million people and Hepatitis C is found in almost 6 to 12 million people.
The only way to stop the disease in its track is to ensure widespread immunisation against it. "India needs to adopt a universal immunisation strategy for hepatitis control on similar lines that was implemented for polio virus elimination. The move will definitely eliminate hepatitis by 2030 as per the World Health Organisation target, Dr. MS Sandeep, consultant gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru told Pharmabiz.
"Our country is also a key hub for clinical trials for hepatitis drugs. Yet vaccination of the entire family is more important going by the cost of medication. More often lack of affordability leads to patient not complying with treatment protocols which becomes a serious challenge for doctors to handle. Therefore, increased awareness on vaccination for the family is key to control the dreaded disease. This along with new drugs including entecavir for hep B can help fight the virus and prevent liver damage cases", he added.