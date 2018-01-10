Hence Proved: Women Are Stronger Than Men!
By breaking all stereotypes, women have proven that they are the stronger sex!
Research shows women survive crisis situations better than men
HIGHLIGHTS
- Women are now strengthening their place in various fields
- Stronger women are more likely to survive life-threatening situations
- Newborn girls survive better than boys during famines and epidemics
Women, usually looked down upon as the weaker sex, are breaking all stereotypes and coming up as the stronger sex. Women are now strengthening their place in various fields. Yes, across the world, women are breaking norms and beliefs about men being the physically stronger sex. However, a new study defies the belief that men are the stronger ones. It says that stronger women are more likely to survive life-threatening situations as compared to men. For this, researchers took note of death rates of men and women who faced famine and epidemics across the world and were sold as slaves.
It was found that women were able to survive all these for a longer time as compared to men. They were able to survive for more years as compared to their male counterparts when the conditions were bad. When considering the Irish Potato Famine, it was found that male life expectance dropped to 18.17%, however, female life expectancy dropped by 22.4%.
They were also found to survive extreme old age as compared to men. Newborn girls also survived better than boys during famines and epidemics. It was found that this change was due to hormonal differences. Females produced the hormone estrogen which is known to protect the vascular system. However, testosterone levels in men increase the risk of fatal diseases.
It was noted that women are more determined than men and do not give up easily even if the conditions become worse. Men tend to take more risks due to which their life expectancy gets affects. Men consume more tobacco and alcohol and drive less safely as compared to women, and all these factors affect their life expectancy.
