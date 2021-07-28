ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Healthy Lifestyle May Help Mitigate High Genetic Risk Of Cancer, Researchers Find

Healthy Lifestyle May Help Mitigate High Genetic Risk Of Cancer, Researchers Find

According to research, healthy lifestyle factors such as abstinence from smoking and drinking, low BMI, and exercise may help decrease cancer incidence, even in individuals with a high genetic risk.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jul 28, 2021 09:27 IST
3-Min Read
Healthy Lifestyle May Help Mitigate High Genetic Risk Of Cancer, Researchers Find

A healthy lifestyle can help you reduce risk of several diseases

Healthy lifestyle factors such as abstinence from smoking and drinking, low body mass index, and exercise correlated with decreased cancer incidence, even in individuals with a high genetic risk.

The study was published in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research by the lead author Guangfu Jin, PhD, a professor at Nanjing Medical University.

As genetic research continues to uncover loci, or areas in DNA, with specific changes that influence cancer risk, researchers can define polygenic risk scores (PRS)--personalized estimates of an individual's cancer risk--based on a patient's unique combination of these changes. However, most PRS are generated for a specific cancer type, rather than for overall cancer risk.


RELATED STORIES
related

Chemicals Found In Consumer Products Could Increase Breast Cancer Risk: Study

According to the findings of a new study, several common chemicals, including pesticides, ingredients in consumer products, food additives, and drinking water contaminants, could increase the risk of breast cancer.

related

Addressing Social Needs May Reduce Distress, Improve Health Of Women With Cancer: Study

The study reveals that unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities.

"A PRS indicating risk of a certain cancer is important but not enough," Jin said. "We tried to create an indicator--the cancer polygenic risk score (CPRS)--to measure the genetic risk of cancer as a whole."

How the Study Was Conducted: Jin and colleagues calculated individual PRS for 16 cancers in men and 18 cancers in women, using available data from genome-wide association studies.

They then used statistical methods to combine these scores into a single measure of cancer risk, based on the relative proportion of each cancer type in the general population. Separate CPRS were generated for men and women.

To validate their CPRS, the researchers utilized genotype information from 202,842 men and 239,659 women from the UK Biobank, a cohort of general-population participants recruited from England, Scotland, and Wales between 2006 and 2009, and calculated a CPRS for each individual.

UK Biobank participants were surveyed upon enrollment for various lifestyle factors, including smoking and alcohol consumption, body mass index, exercise habits, and typical diet. Based on these factors, Jin and colleagues classified each patient as having an unfavorable (zero to one healthy factor), intermediate (two to three healthy factors), or favorable (four to five healthy factors) overall lifestyle.

Results: Patients with the highest quintile CPRS were nearly twice as likely (for men) and 1.6 times as likely (for women) to have a cancer diagnosis by their most recent follow-up, in 2015 or 2016.

Notably, 97 percent of patients in the study had a high genetic risk (top quintile) of at least one cancer type. "This suggests that almost everyone is susceptible to at least one type of cancer," Jin said. "It further indicates the importance of adherence to a healthy lifestyle for everyone."

Patients with an unfavorable lifestyle and the highest quintile genetic risk were 2.99 times (in men) and 2.38 times (in women) more likely to develop cancer than those with a favorable lifestyle and the lowest quintile of genetic risk.

Among patients with high genetic risk, the five-year cancer incidence was 7.23 percent in men and 5.77 percent in women with an unfavorable lifestyle, compared with 5.51 percent in men and 3.69 percent in women with a favorable lifestyle.

The decreased percentages are comparable to the cancer risk in individuals with intermediate genetic risk, Jin said. Similar trends were observed in all genetic risk categories, suggesting that patients could benefit from a healthy lifestyle regardless of genetic risk.

Author's Comments: "Our findings indicate that everyone should have a healthy lifestyle to decrease overall cancer risk," Jin said. "This is particularly important for individuals with a high genetic risk of cancer. We hope our CPRS could be useful to improve a person's awareness of their inherited susceptibility of cancer as a whole and facilitate them to participate in healthy activities."


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Study Limitations: Limitations of this study include the fact that only the strongest genetic risk loci were included in the individual PRS, which disregards the influence of loci with weaker effects. Researchers also noted an imbalance in the number of loci included between different cancer types, which can potentially skew their individual impact.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies
Protect Yourself From Infections In Monsoon With These Simple Kitchen Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases