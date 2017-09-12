ASK OUR EXPERTS

Healthy Diet Plan Can Save Kidney Patients, Tips To Manage Kidney Stones

Healthy Diet Plan Can Save Kidney Patients, Tips To Manage Kidney Stones

Experts here focussed on the importance of a healthy diet and how it can save you from kidney disease. Follow these health tips to manage kidney stones.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 12, 2017 12:47 IST
Healthy Diet Plan Can Save Kidney Patients, Tips To Manage Kidney Stones

Kidney patients can be cured with a diet plan

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy diet plan can cure kidney patients
  2. Doctors concerned about the increased number of Chronic Kidney Diseases
  3. Experts say more cases of CKD come up due to diabetes and hypertension

Health and dietetics department of PGI and the Nutrition society of India together organized the Continuing Nutrition Education programme. The theme of this programme was, 'Prevention and Management of Kidney diseases'. It was inaugurated by the Dean of PGI, Prof Rajesh Kumar and was about the importance of a healthy diet plan and its ability to cure kidney patients. The event was attended by over 300 delegates including doctors, dieticians, nutritionists and students. The programme was conducted in the elite medical institute on Monday.

 

diet plan can help cure kidney diseases

Prevention and Management of Kidney Diseases
Photo Credit: istock

octors at this programme were concerned about the increased number of Chronic Kidney Disease cases owed to diabetes and hypertension. Popular speakers from PGI and other hospitals like Prof HS Kohli and Prof AK Mandal spoke about the comorbidities related to chronic kidney disease and talked about the preventive measures to manage kidney stones. Dr Mukut Mitz talked about the same the renal replacement therapy. Experts here focussed on the importance of a healthy diet and how it can save you from kidney disease.

Follow these diet rules for management of kidney stones.

1. No matter what kind of kidney stones you have, you definitely need to increase your intake of water.

2. In general, you should avoid junk or unhealthy foods as much as possible. This will help you detox and, along with the other tips, speed up the dissolving of your kidney stones.

 

diet plan can help cure kidney diseases

Take up a healthy diet, avoid junk food
Photo Credit: istock

3. Certain foods that you should reduce but not entirely eliminate (as they are necessary) when you have kidney stones are high protein foods, calcium-rich foods and supplements and oxalate-rich foods.

4. If you don't want to give up caffeine completely, drink one or two cups of green tea per day.

5. Alcohol should be limited or avoided completely.


