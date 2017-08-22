Dahi Handi Celebrations: Man Dies His Heart Saves A 22-Year Old Girl
It was the first time when a human organ for transplant was flown in a commercial flight. The hospital convinced the deceased's family members to donate his organs. His brother consented for his liver, heart, and kidneys to be donated.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First time when a human organ for transplant was flown in a flight
- The recipient of his heart was a 16-year-old girl from Malegaon
- This was the city's 60th heart transplant
Doctors said that this was probably the first time when a human organ for transplant was flown in a commercial flight.
Nilesh Mandlewala, president of Donate life, an NGO which approached the family for organ donation "He suffered a head injury and was rushed to a local hospital. After his condition worsened, he was taken to a medical college in Valsad, where doctors diagnosed him with brain haemorrhage."
While the heart was transferred out of New Civil Hospital at 7 am, it was brought to Fortis Hospital for transplant by 8.26 am. The recipient of his heart was a 16-year-old girl from Malegaon. She was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy due to which her heart's ability to pump blood had been decreasing. The teenager was on the waiting list since February this year.
A hospital representative said "The teenager was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and desperately needed a donor. We are thankful to the family of donors who was declared brain-dead due to intra-cerebral bleed and agreed to donate her heart, liver and kidney."
This is the city's 60th heart transplant. "Post surgery, the patient is recuperating in the ICU and is stable. The teams worked round the clock to enable the heart transplant," said Dr Anvay Mulay, Head of Cardiac Transplant Team, Fortis Hospital.
Fortis Hospital saw one more heart transplant on Sunday morning. The heart was transplanted from an in-house donor who suffered from Intracranial Bleed to a 13-year-old girl who is suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy.
Dr Mulay said, "In both cases, the recipients are two young girls. They have been gifted a second life by donor families from Mumbai and Surat.''
