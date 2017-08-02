Government To Ban E-Cigarettes
It is the Health Ministry which is going to take this decision after the results of the study showed that these are lethal to the user.
Health ministry will take a decision on e cigarettes soon enough
"E-cigarettes are just a mechanism to deliver nicotine in an attractive format. They are being marketed as a harm reduction product which is contrary to the truth. Youngsters are being lured as it is easily available in different flavours, people should not get lured into puffing e-cigs because they too, are harmful," said Bhavna B Mukhopadhyay, chief executive, Voluntary Health Association of India.
An e-cigarette has liquid nicotine, propylene glycol, water, glycerine and flavour to give the user a false sense of smoking. The Health ministry is now examining other such laws like the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Food Safety & Standards (prohibition and restriction on sales) Regulation, to come out with much stronger rules.
"COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) does not have a provision to ban and therefore, we are faced with the challenge of finding a strong provision. We are convinced about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes but if we do not back it up with a strong pro vision under the law them it will fall flat in the courts" said a senior official.
Health secretary C K Mishra said, "We are looking into all aspects of e-cigarettes and working on a methodology to contain the harm from it." The ministry will take a decision soon enough he also stated.
