Good News For Tea Lovers, Black Tea Encourages Weight Loss
New York: Black tea also recognized for health benefits. Like its green counterpart, black tea also carries a wide range of health benefits all thanks to changing gut bacteria. A new animal study was conducted by researchers at the UCLA to look for changes in intestinal bacteria of mice after giving them black or green tea. In this study, four groups of mice were given different diets, low-fat, high-sugar, high-fat and high-sugar, high-fat and high-sugar supplemented with green tea extract, and high-fat and high-sugar supplemented with black tea extract. Four weeks post this, the group which was given green or black tea extracts showed weight loss just like the group of mice which received a low-fat diet.
The team also discovered that the ratio of both the teas changed the ratio of bacteria in the mice. The results showed that the bacteria ratio that causes obesity has decreased and ratio associated with lean body mass has increased. Mice that received black tea extracts showed signs of increase in gut bacteria pseudobutyrivibrio. This explained the difference between how black tea and green tea contributed in changing energy metabolism.
Lead author of this study Susanne Henning explained that green tea molecules are smaller than black tea molecules. They are then absorbed by the body and reach the liver to change body metabolism. The black tea molecules are bigger and too big to be absorbed. As a result, they stay in the intestine where they promote the growth of bacteria required for regulation of energy metabolism.
"It was known that green tea polyphenols are more effective and offer more health benefits than black tea polyphenols since green tea chemicals are absorbed into the blood and tissue," said Henning.
"Our new findings suggest that black tea, through a specific mechanism through the gut microbiome, may also contribute to good health and weight loss in humans," she explained.
"The results suggest that both green and black teas are prebiotics, substances that induce the growth of good microorganisms that contribute to a person's well-being," she added.
Dr Zhaoping Li, senior author of this study said that the findings suggest the health benefits of both green tea and black tea to go beyond just antioxidant benefits. Both teas are known to have a good impact on gut microbiome.
"For black tea lovers, there may be a new reason to keep drinking it," she said.
This research is published online in the European Journal of Nutrition.