Four Swine Flu Deaths In The Capital
HIGHLIGHTS
- Till mid-July more than 241 cases of H1N1 were reported
"We have enough stock of medicines to treat swine flu. Some hospitals, including RML, also have created isolation ward for critically-ill patients," said an official. Till mid-July more than 241 cases of H1N1 were reported from the national capital region
The fourth victim was an aged 62 year old man, who was referred to AIIMS from a private hospital in Faridabad in a critical condition with respiratory failure and pneumonia. The patient needed the help of a machine called extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which imitates the human lung and provides its function to the patient.
"Symptoms of swine flu are similar to common viral illnesses. But the intensity is higher. Patients feel lethargic, have high grade fever and sore throat, among other symptoms. Treatment is mostly symptomatic," said a doctor. He added maintaining hygiene is most important. "People should wash hands at regular intervals with disinfectants. If there is prolonged fever, one must see a doctor and not ignore symptoms such as difficulty breathing," the doctor said.
