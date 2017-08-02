ASK OUR EXPERTS

Four Swine Flu Deaths In The Capital

Swine Flu is on the rise, and has started claiming more lives in the nation. There have been four swine flu deaths, according to the reports
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 2, 2017 01:24 IST
Four people have fallen to the deadly virus

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Symptoms of swine flu are similar to common viral illnesses
  2. Till mid-July more than 241 cases of H1N1 were reported
  3. Four people have succumbed to the lethal virus
Swine Flu is on the rise, and has started claiming more lives in the nation. There have been four swine flu deaths, according to the reports. Three of them occurred in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Two men, aged 25 (Navin) and 39 years old (Pramod) had travelled from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively, to avail treatment. The third victim was a 45 year old woman (Zaibun Nisha) from Delhi itself. An official from the hospital who did not wish to be named said that the three patients were admitted to the swine flu ward, but succumbed to the virus.

"We have enough stock of medicines to treat swine flu. Some hospitals, including RML, also have created isolation ward for critically-ill patients," said an official. Till mid-July more than 241 cases of H1N1 were reported from the national capital region

The fourth victim was an aged 62 year old man, who was referred to AIIMS from a private hospital in Faridabad in a critical condition with respiratory failure and pneumonia. The patient needed the help of a machine called extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which imitates the human lung and provides its function to the patient.
"Symptoms of swine flu are similar to common viral illnesses. But the intensity is higher. Patients feel lethargic, have high grade fever and sore throat, among other symptoms. Treatment is mostly symptomatic," said a doctor. He added maintaining hygiene is most important. "People should wash hands at regular intervals with disinfectants. If there is prolonged fever, one must see a doctor and not ignore symptoms such as difficulty breathing," the doctor said.

