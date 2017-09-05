For All The Smokers Out There, Here’s What Tobacco Can Do To You
Tobacco consumption in any form can have not only adverse effect on general health but also hamper fertility up to a large extent. A large population of Indian men are addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking.
Know what tobacco does to fertility
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tobacco consumption hampers fertility up to a large extent
- Every smoke will increase chances of miscarriage
- Tobacco may even damage the DNA in both sperm and eggs
Ladies, this is what smoking can do to your baby:
2. It leads to complications in pregnancy and may also harm the baby.
3. Every smoke will increase chances of miscarriage.
4. Second hand smoke or passive smoking is also harmful. When expecting a baby, both partners should avoid smoking to protect the health the baby.
5. Congenital heart abnormalities
6. Small for date babies or premature birth
7. Still birth
8. Intellectual impairment
9. Attention deficit, hyperactivity and behavioural disorders
10. Learning disabilities
11. SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome)
12. MAS (Meconium Aspiration Syndrome) where the newborn has a greenish, sticky liquid in his intestines due to inhalation of amniotic fluid during pregnancy.
For men, here’s what smoking can do:
2. Imbalance in hormones
3. Erectile dysfunction
4. Reduced desire to have sex
Once you quit smoking, you will witness improved fertility and other effects of smoking will be reduced within a year. Women who quit before or during their third trimester have a possibility of having their babies free from any abnormality caused by
