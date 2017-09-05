ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  For All The Smokers Out There, Here’s What Tobacco Can Do To You

For All The Smokers Out There, Here’s What Tobacco Can Do To You

Tobacco consumption in any form can have not only adverse effect on general health but also hamper fertility up to a large extent. A large population of Indian men are addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 5, 2017 04:28 IST
2-Min Read
For All The Smokers Out There, Here’s What Tobacco Can Do To You

Know what tobacco does to fertility

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Tobacco consumption hampers fertility up to a large extent
  2. Every smoke will increase chances of miscarriage
  3. Tobacco may even damage the DNA in both sperm and eggs
“Tobacco consumption in any form can have not only adverse effect on general health but also hamper fertility up to a large extent. A large population of Indian men are addicted to tobacco chewing and smoking. Studies have revealed that compared to non-smokers, active smokers were 14 per cent more likely to be infertile and 26 per cent more likely to have early menopause. Additionally, smoking is known to cause ectopic pregnancy, a condition in which the fertilised egg fails to move to the uterus and instead attaches in the fallopian tube.” says Dr Gincy Mathew when she faced problems while having a baby. 

Ladies, this is what smoking can do to your baby:
 
learn what tobacco does to fertility

Effects of smoking on women
Photo Credit: iStock

1.    It damages every stage of reproduction. It can harm sperm and egg maturation, embryo transport and environment of the uterus with chances of damaging the DNA in both sperm and eggs.
2.    It leads to complications in pregnancy and may also harm the baby.
3.    Every smoke will increase chances of miscarriage.
4.    Second hand smoke or passive smoking is also harmful. When expecting a baby, both partners should avoid smoking to protect the health the baby.
5.    Congenital heart abnormalities
6.    Small for date babies or premature birth
7.    Still birth
8.    Intellectual impairment
9.    Attention deficit, hyperactivity and behavioural disorders
10.    Learning disabilities
11.    SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome)
12.    MAS (Meconium Aspiration Syndrome) where the newborn has a greenish, sticky liquid in his intestines due to inhalation of amniotic fluid during pregnancy.
 
For men, here’s what smoking can do:
 
learn what tobacco does to fertility

Effects of smoking on men
Photo Credit: iStock

1.    Low sperm count and sperm mobility, weak sperm
2.    Imbalance in hormones
3.    Erectile dysfunction
4.    Reduced desire to have sex

Once you quit smoking, you will witness improved fertility and other effects of smoking will be reduced within a year. Women who quit before or during their third trimester have a possibility of having their babies free from any abnormality caused by

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------