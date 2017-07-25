ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  News »  Emam Ahmed's Successful Battle Against Obesity

Emam Ahmed's Successful Battle Against Obesity

Eman Ahmed, a 36-year old Egyptian woman, who was the world's heaviest woman until January this year, can now finally sit up in her bed all thanks to her medical team which made this possible.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 25, 2017 12:57 IST
Where there is a will, there's a way

  1. Eman Ahmed was the world's heaviest woman until January this year
  2. er diet has improved and so has her ability to smile it seems
  3. She will remain admitted for at least a year
Eman Ahmed, a 36-year old Egyptian woman, who was the world's heaviest woman until January this year, can now finally sit up in her bed all thanks to her medical team which made this possible. Earlier she was a patient in Mumbai, with limited limb mobility and no reason to remain happy. But now, Eman's younger sister Shaimaa Selim, 32, claims she has become much more active and cooperative. "Whatever happened in India had stressed her," she said, looking at her sister, adding, "A salon team did her make-up today." To this, Eman, with kohl-rimmed eyes, sporting a red T-shirt and a headscarf, replied: "But I am pretty."

After her treatment began in Egypt, her condition started improving at a good rate. Her diet has improved and so has her ability to smile it seems! The coming fall, she's scheduled for further surgeries. "She will remain admitted for at least a year. We will now focus on her leg movements. A correction surgery of hip, knee and joints is needed. Her leg muscles are too weak to support her weight and physiotherapy is necessary. But we are still not sure if she can walk," said Dr Yassin Shahat, medical director at Burjeel Hospital. Her win against depression, is definitely an added advantage.

Her treatment at Mumbai did not end on good terms, and she applied for a transfer at Egypt. "We realised she needed a multi-disciplinary approach, something that she did not receive before. After her treatment, we want to make Eman the ambassador for obesity management to address the rising issues of child obesity," said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director of VPS Healthcar
