Emam Ahmed's Successful Battle Against Obesity
Eman Ahmed, a 36-year old Egyptian woman, who was the world's heaviest woman until January this year, can now finally sit up in her bed all thanks to her medical team which made this possible.
Where there is a will, there's a way
After her treatment began in Egypt, her condition started improving at a good rate. Her diet has improved and so has her ability to smile it seems! The coming fall, she's scheduled for further surgeries. "She will remain admitted for at least a year. We will now focus on her leg movements. A correction surgery of hip, knee and joints is needed. Her leg muscles are too weak to support her weight and physiotherapy is necessary. But we are still not sure if she can walk," said Dr Yassin Shahat, medical director at Burjeel Hospital. Her win against depression, is definitely an added advantage.
Her treatment at Mumbai did not end on good terms, and she applied for a transfer at Egypt. "We realised she needed a multi-disciplinary approach, something that she did not receive before. After her treatment, we want to make Eman the ambassador for obesity management to address the rising issues of child obesity," said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, managing director of VPS Healthcar
