ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  The Ebola virus can persist in semen 2 years after infection

The Ebola virus can persist in semen 2 years after infection

The deadly Ebola virus can persist in the semen of survivors for more than two years after the onset of infection, a study has found.
  By: PTI | Updated: Aug 3, 2017 03:36 IST
2-Min Read
The Ebola virus can persist in semen 2 years after infection

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ebola virus can persist in the semen of survivors for more than two years
  2. Men had positive results even two years of Ebola infection
  3. EVD has long-term effects
 The deadly Ebola virus can persist in the semen of survivors for more than two years after the onset of infection, a study has found.Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the US also detected Ebola virus RNA in the semen of men who had previously had a negative test of their semen in some cases.These findings led the team to suggest revision of the 2016 World Health Organization guidelines relating to the sexual transmission of Ebola.The guidelines call for men who survive Ebola virus disease (EVD) to undertake measures such as abstinence and the use of condoms for at least 12 months after the onset of EVD or until their semen has tested negative for Ebola virus RNA twice.

Of the 149 men who provided samples, 13 tested positive for Ebola virus RNA. Of these 13 men, 11 had positive results even two years after the onset of Ebola infection.

"Our finding of long term persistence and intermittent detection of viral RNA in semen suggests we need to change how we think about Ebola as it is no longer only an acute illness, but also one with potential long-term effects," said William A Fischer, an assistant professor at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
RELATED STORIES

'Swine Flu Explosion: A Stronger Pill Plan To Be Executed To Curb Swine Flu'

'Scientists Come Up With A Technique For Complete Recovery From AIDS'


"It is becoming clear that in some survivors, evidence of the virus can linger in the male genital tract for long periods of time with important potential implications for transmission," said Fischer, co-author of the study published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

He noted that while there has been documented sexual transmission of Ebola earlier after acute infection, it is not known whether the presence of RNA serves as a correlate for infectious virus and if transmission this far out is possible.

The study team also reports that the men whose samples tested positive for Ebola virus RNA were more likely to be older than those with a negative result.

Those who had Ebola virus RNA detected in their semen also complained of vision problems at a higher rate than male survivors without evidence of Ebola virus RNA in their semen.

The researchers recommend future studies investigate the source of viral persistence and whether the detection of viral RNA signifies the presence of infectious virus.


With inputs from PTI



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------