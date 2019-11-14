E-Cigarettes More Harmful To Heart Than Tobacco: Study; Know Tips To Quit E-Cigarettes
There are many health issues associated with the use of e-cigarettes. Researchers have found that electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes might be just as harmful to the heart, than traditional cigarettes. Know some tips to quit e-cigarettes.
Use of e-cigarettes can affect heart heath
E-cigarettes are popular among youngsters. Most youngsters are addicted to e-cigarettes but there are many health issues associated with the use of e-cigarettes. Many studies have tried to highlight the health hazard associated with the use of e-cigarettes. A recent study has highlighted that e-cigarettes are more harmful to heart as compared to tobacco. Researchers have found that electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes might be just as harmful to the heart, than traditional cigarettes.
"Our results suggest that e-cigarette use is associated with coronary vascular dysfunction at rest, even in the absence of physiologic stress, these findings indicate the opposite of what e-cigarette and vaping marketing is saying about their safety profile," said study researcher Susan Cheng, Director of Public Health Research at the Smidt Heart Institute.
The study also estimates that in 2018, around 3.62 million middle and high school students were e-cigarette users. For the current findings, the team of researchers compared healthy, young adult smokers aged 18 to 38 who were regular users of e-cigarettes or tobacco cigarettes.
The researchers then measured participants' blood flow to the heart muscle - focusing on a measure of coronary vascular function - before and after sessions of either e-cigarette use or cigarette smoking, while participants were at rest and also after they performed a handgrip exercise which simulates physiologic stress.
It was also found that in smokers who had inhaled the traditional cigarettes, blood flow increased modestly and then decreased with subsequent stress. However, in smokers who used e-cigarettes, blood flow decreased after both inhalation at rest and handgrip stress.
How to quit the use of e-cigarettes?
The use of e-cigarettes can affect heart health, lung health and is associated with many other health hazards. Addiction to e-cigarettes should be treated on time. There are many ways to reduce dependency on e-cigarettes and fight addiction. Here are some tips which might help:
1. Make an action plan and start working on it. Start with fixing a date and try not to use E-cigarettes again.
2. Take help from your friends and if your friends are smokers too then you must make a plan together so that you can quit together.
3. Learn how to deal with cravings. Try keeping yourself busy or simply chew a gum to fight cravings.
4. You can also seek professional help if you are too addicted.
5. Give yourself a reward after some progression. This will motivate you throughout the journey.
