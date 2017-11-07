Diabetes Can Lead To Memory Loss
Type-2 diabetes can often lead to physical and mental dullness. Repeated hypoglycaemia can cause irreversible brain damage causing memory loss.
Diabetes can make your memory impaired
Diabetes has already locked your sweets away, but according to a study people suffering from type 2 diabetes have another problem to look out for, they can also suffer from some mental disorders, specifically loss of memory retention. Researchers say that the onset of hypoglycaemia, a medical condition where the level of glucose in the blood falls below the normal. Dr P. Sudhakar Reddy, an endocrinologist, said, "Type-2 diabetes can often lead to physical and mental dullness. Repeated hypoglycaemia can cause irreversible brain damage causing memory loss."
Memory loss has been linked with brain not functioning properly, and if the blood sugar falls below what is deemed necessary, the brain's performance will be hindered. Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, said, "Brain disorders occur in Type-2 diabetic patients when the brain doesn't get enough sugar to carry out its functions. Low blood sugar levels can make a person feel very disoriented and confused."
Another study found that features in diabetes are similar to those found in the brain tissue of patients who have Alzheimer's Dr Sridevi Palidugu, an endocrinologist, says, "Cognitive dysfunction is very common following a stroke and the probability of a stroke is higher in Type-2 diabetic patients, as the blood supply to their brain is affected and with the peripheral nerves affected, it could lead to brain disorders."
Dr Ravi Shankar Erukulapati, an endocrinologist, said, "Memory and other functions of the brain get affected by diabetes over a long duration. This can clearly be observed as many patients of Alzheimer's and dementia are diabetic. It affects the calculative capacity of the brain." Regulated blood sugar levels can cut the risk of memory loss and nerve damage in the brai
Memory loss has been linked with brain not functioning properly, and if the blood sugar falls below what is deemed necessary, the brain's performance will be hindered. Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, said, "Brain disorders occur in Type-2 diabetic patients when the brain doesn't get enough sugar to carry out its functions. Low blood sugar levels can make a person feel very disoriented and confused."
Another study found that features in diabetes are similar to those found in the brain tissue of patients who have Alzheimer's Dr Sridevi Palidugu, an endocrinologist, says, "Cognitive dysfunction is very common following a stroke and the probability of a stroke is higher in Type-2 diabetic patients, as the blood supply to their brain is affected and with the peripheral nerves affected, it could lead to brain disorders."
Dr Ravi Shankar Erukulapati, an endocrinologist, said, "Memory and other functions of the brain get affected by diabetes over a long duration. This can clearly be observed as many patients of Alzheimer's and dementia are diabetic. It affects the calculative capacity of the brain." Regulated blood sugar levels can cut the risk of memory loss and nerve damage in the brai
Comments