More People In Delhi Die Of Diabetes, Hypertension Than Dengue, Malaria
A shocking report has stated that each year, in the National Capital, more people die of diabetes and hyper tension than Dengue or Malaria.
Diabetes and Hypertension leading cause for deaths
"During the last three years when Delhi saw an extremely high number of diarrhoea cases, the civic authorities received a high number of complaints about polluted water. Issues of water supply constituted 50% of all complaints on civic issues that were lodged in 2016," said Anjali Shrivastava, assistant manager at Praja Foundation.
Diarrhoea cases have also jumped up in the given time period. Between 2015 and 2016, diarrhoea cases have increased from 5,64,416 to 6,22,480 cases. "The data was procured under the RTI act 2005. These statistics indicate that people did raise a red flag on certain issues but the authorities did not pay any heed to them," said Milind Mhaske, project director of Praja Foundation.
"There is a need to have a centralised and holistic health management information system for all the health service providers for better policy decisions. The hotspots of various diseases needs to be focused on while formulating and developing strategies to cope with them," said Anjali Srivastava, assistant manager at Praja Foundation.