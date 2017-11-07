ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  More People In Delhi Die Of Diabetes, Hypertension Than Dengue, Malaria

More People In Delhi Die Of Diabetes, Hypertension Than Dengue, Malaria

A shocking report has stated that each year, in the National Capital, more people die of diabetes and hyper tension than Dengue or Malaria.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 7, 2017 01:33 IST
2-Min Read
More People In Delhi Die Of Diabetes, Hypertension Than Dengue, Malaria

Diabetes and Hypertension leading cause for deaths

A shocking report has stated that each year, in the National Capital, more people die of diabetes and hyper tension than Dengue or Malaria. The report titled 'State of Health of Delhi' was released by the NGO Praja foundation. Two years back, in 2015, more than 3800 cases of hypertension-related and around 1350 cases of diabetes-related deaths were reported from several clinics and hospitals, which were run by the Delhi government and the municipal corporations. The previous year, that is 2016, around 1962 hypertension-related deaths and 1,762 diabetes related deaths were recorded.

"During the last three years when Delhi saw an extremely high number of diarrhoea cases, the civic authorities received a high number of complaints about polluted water. Issues of water supply constituted 50% of all complaints on civic issues that were lodged in 2016," said Anjali Shrivastava, assistant manager at Praja Foundation.


Diarrhoea cases have also jumped up in the given time period. Between 2015 and 2016, diarrhoea cases have increased from 5,64,416 to 6,22,480 cases. "The data was procured under the RTI act 2005. These statistics indicate that people did raise a red flag on certain issues but the authorities did not pay any heed to them," said Milind Mhaske, project director of Praja Foundation.

"There is a need to have a centralised and holistic health management information system for all the health service providers for better policy decisions. The hotspots of various diseases needs to be focused on while formulating and developing strategies to cope with them," said Anjali Srivastava, assistant manager at Praja Foundation.


RELATED STORIES

'Bullying And Violence At Workplace May Spike Diabetes Risk'

'Disturbed Sleeping Patterns Trigger Diabetes In Youngsters, How To Reset Your Body Clock'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------