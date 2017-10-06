Dengue Cases Climb To 680 In Chandigarh: Here Are Some Tips To Prevent Dengue
After five fresh cases of dengue were reported on Thursday in the city, the total number of dengue cases in Chandigarh has gone up to 680. Though the number is quite high in itself, but relatively from last year, the hike has not been too much. But the bad news is that with extended summers this time, dengue has started to spread quite early and is very much expected to continue until the end of this month, according to experts. Here are some handy tips that will help you prevent dengue.
No. of dengue cases in Chandigarh has gone up to 680.
A total of 1,246 dengue cases were witnessed last year during the period of August to September.
Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer of the U.T. says, "The cases are not much this time, but as the temperature has not dipped down, it will continue until October end. Last year, first case of dengue was reported in August."
The trend has been that initially, dengue cases were seen mainly in Khuda Lahora, Mauli Jagran, and Khuda Ali Sher. Later on, the cases spread to various sectors July-end onwards, and then paced up in the month of August.
"Now the incidence is declining. Each day, we had been seeing 15-25 patients. This has declined to 5-10," said Dr Gaurav.
However, the officials are hopeful that the cases will decline to very less numbers by the end of this month.
"The temperature will change from the next month. We are also expecting cases to decrease by this month-end."
1. Remember to not fill the flower pots with excess water as stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
2. Apply mosquito repellant sprays on areas exposed to mosquitoes during the day and night.
3. If somebody in the house is infected with dengue, keep the doors and windows closed so that the mosquitoes do not bite them.
4. Some studies even say that planting a tulsi plant near your window can keep mosquitoes away
