Safdurjung Hospital Doctors On An Indefinite Strike: Here's Why
Resident Doctors' Association President Dheer Singh said that the patient accused the doctor of delaying the treatment.
1500 Safdarjung hospital doctors go on an indefinite strike in Delhi.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 1,500 resident doctor's at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on strike
- Doctor's on strike demand better security arrangements
- An FIR has been reported for the same
The doctors have called for a strike to oppose such misconduct against them and address the security concerns. Dheer Singh, president of Safdarjung resident doctors, told ANI, "Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a patient assaulted a doctor alleging that his treatment was being delayed by the doctor. Such incidents are not new to us. Earlier also we witnessed such violence. Our security should be increased to check such attacks. We will go for indefinite strike till are demands are fulfilled." He added by saying that an FIR was also filed demanding proper security arrangements in the hospital.
This isn't the first time that doctors are being mistreated. A few months ago the Indian Medical Association organized a protest march, 'Dilli Chalo. "The movement's objective was to "bring to the attention of the nation" the "atrocities faced by the medical profession," the IMA said on its website. Around 1000 doctors came to work wearing helmets at AIIMS hospital in Delhi to express their support for their colleagues in Maharashtra.
"We work 24/7 round the clock and save lives of people, but nobody has sympathy for us. Every next day, there is a new story of a doctor who gets beaten up," AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association President Dr Vijay Gurjar told Mail Today.
Inputs From ANI