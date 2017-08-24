ASK OUR EXPERTS

Safdurjung Hospital Doctors On An Indefinite Strike: Here's Why

Safdurjung Hospital Doctors On An Indefinite Strike: Here's Why

Resident Doctors' Association President Dheer Singh said that the patient accused the doctor of delaying the treatment.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 24, 2017 01:34 IST
2-Min Read
Safdurjung Hospital Doctors On An Indefinite Strike: Here's Why

1500 Safdarjung hospital doctors go on an indefinite strike in Delhi.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 1,500 resident doctor's at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on strike
  2. Doctor's on strike demand better security arrangements
  3. An FIR has been reported for the same
Around 1,500 resident doctors at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital have gone on an indefinite strike after a patient allegedly misbehaved with their colleague in the out patient department of the hospital on Wednesday, reports ANI. Resident Doctors' Association President Dheer Singh said that the patient accused the doctor of delaying the treatment.He added by saying that, "Our security should be increased to check such attacks.The strike is indefinite. We have lodged an institutional FIR." After the incident, the emergency services were disrupted at the hospital. Many patients were asked to go back from the emergency gate without being treated.

The doctors have called for a strike to oppose such misconduct against them and address the security concerns. Dheer Singh, president of Safdarjung resident doctors, told ANI, "Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a patient assaulted a doctor alleging that his treatment was being delayed by the doctor. Such incidents are not new to us. Earlier also we witnessed such violence. Our security should be increased to check such attacks. We will go for indefinite strike till are demands are fulfilled." He added by saying that an FIR was also filed demanding proper security arrangements in the hospital.

This isn't the first time that doctors are being mistreated. A few months ago the Indian Medical Association organized a protest march, 'Dilli Chalo. "The movement's objective was to "bring to the attention of the nation" the "atrocities faced by the medical profession," the IMA said on its website. Around 1000 doctors came to work wearing helmets at AIIMS hospital in Delhi to express their support for their colleagues in Maharashtra.

"We work 24/7 round the clock and save lives of people, but nobody has sympathy for us. Every next day, there is a new story of a doctor who gets beaten up," AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association President Dr Vijay Gurjar told Mail Today.

Inputs From ANI

 

