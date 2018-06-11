Beware! Delayed Motherhood Can Increase Risk Of Heart Problems In Boy Child
According to the research, delayed motherhood may also be associated with pregnancy problems, premature delivery and with low birth weight.
Delayed motherhood can increase risk of complications in pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Delayed pregnancy can make the boy child susceptible to heart diseases
- Girl child does not demonstrate the same susceptibility to heart problems
- Improvement in health care is needed for children born to older mothers
"We are further analysing the mechanisms that might be contributing to these adverse effects on the offspring of older mothers, in particular focusing on the role of placental function," Davidge said.
In the study, published in The Journal of Physiology, the team studied offsprings born to older female rats -- equivalent to 35 years of age in humans -- and younger male rats. At four months, the team tested the blood vessels and heart functions of the offsprings.
They also found that the female offsprings did not demonstrate the same susceptibility to heart problems or impaired blood vessels as male offsprings.
The team highlighted the need for improved access to health care for children born to older mothers. They also suggest that intervention strategies should be tailored according to the sex.
