Days After Receiving HPV Vaccination, Teenage Girl In Austria Dies
Days after receiving her second shot of the Human Papillomavirus Infection (HPV) vaccination, a 19-year-old girl from Vienna, Austria, reportedly died while asleep, on Tuesday, after suffering neurological symptoms and respiratory failure, claims a recently released documentary film.
The girl died on Tuesday after suffering from neurological symptoms and respiratory failure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Teenage girl in Austria died on Tuesday after getting HPV vaccination
- The 19-year-old suffered neurological symptoms and respiratory failure
- Many girls complaining of sickness after getting the vaccination
19-year-old Jasmin Soriat allegedly suffered neurological symptoms and respiratory failure after the intake of the dose.
"The HPV vaccine is a treatment in widespread use but its efficacy in preventing cancer is medically unproven, while unintended, adverse reactions are blighting and even ending the lives of girls and young women across the world," according to IRF Films (by Immunity Resource Foundation) as written in the film's YouTube description.
"Pharmaceutical manufacturers and many health authorities are refusing to acknowledge there is a problem and the medical community is continuing to offer the vaccine."
Apart from Soriat, the documentary also showed the experience of other girls including Ruby Shallom's with the vaccine. The family of the girl claimed that she was paralyzed after receiving the shot.
"The only limb that works now is my left arm... I still go out and see my friends but the pain and fatigue makes it hard," Shallom said in the film.
The first HPV vaccine, Gardasil got approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the year 2006. Cervarix and Gardasil 9 came into being soon after that.
The vaccine is typically given during the adolescent years so as to prevent catching of HPV in future after becoming sexually active.
The vaccine is believed to be a safe and effective way of keeping away the risk of cervical cancer in women.