CMO Asks PGI To Ensure Vaccination For Its Staff

The chief medical officer strictly told the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to ensure that all of its staff, medical or paramedical, must get the appropriate vaccinations against the deadly and rampant Swine Flu virus.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 31, 2017 02:10 IST
2-Min Read
The CMO has strictly ordered the institute to vaccinate its workers

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Swine Flu virus has infected 10 more people in PGI's vicinity
  2. Last year, a total of 15 cases were reported from PGI
  3. The administration refuted all allegations, blaming the patients instead
Last year, a total of 15 cases were reported from PGI. The authorities fear that this year the figure might rise at an unprecedented level, even before the peak season of the virus. The workers have also complained that the institute has not taken proper precautions against the virus. "Most employees have not been vaccinated so far and no special effort has been made in view of the rising number of swine flu cases," said Prof M S Ansari, general secretary of PGI's faculty forum.

Last year, a total of 15 cases were reported from PGI. The authorities fear that this year the figure might rise at an unprecedented level, even before the peak season of the virus. The workers have also complained that the institute has not taken proper precautions against the virus. "Most employees have not been vaccinated so far and no special effort has been made in view of the rising number of swine flu cases," said Prof M S Ansari, general secretary of PGI's faculty forum.

General secretary of PGI's Nurses' Association, Sujan Singh said, "The open dump around Type 1 residences on the campus is heaped with medical waste from infected patients and is freely accessible to animals who spread the infection further, leading to various diseases."
The administration refuted all allegations, and blamed the patients as the cause of the spread of the virus. "The institute cannot control movement of large number of patients it receives everyday," said SGPGI director Prof Rakesh Kapoor. He added that around 1,200 vials of swine flu vaccine had been purchased and were first being administered to employees working in swine flu wards. "Advisories have been pasted everywhere on the campus. Medical professionals are well aware of the precautions. On Monday, more posters will be put up."

