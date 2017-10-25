Gutka Baron, Chairman Of The Manikchand Group, Dies At 78 Due To Cancer
Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies of cancer at 78
Chairperson of the Manikchand group, Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies at the age of 78 at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He has been going through a treatment for the salivary gland cancer. When he was diagnosed with pneumonia, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune. On 4th September he had been admitted to the hospital. Doctors revealed that he had been on life support system for 15 days and died due to sepsis and multiple organ failure. Dhariwal demised on Tuesday at 8.15 pm, Medical Director of the hospital Dr Sanjay Pathare informed.
Dhariwal had been diagnosed with salivary gland cancer (parotid cancer) a year ago and was receiving treatment for the same at HCG cancer hospital, Bengaluru and Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune.
The Manikchand group of industries in India is recognized as a company that produces chewable tobacco products. Dhariwal inherited this business from his father and started his career with a bidi factory. Later, he progressed to the production of gutka or chewable tobacco and soon became the gutka baron. He was known to be close to a number of political leaders in the country. For 21 years, he was the president of the Shirur Municipal council which was also headed by his son. Dhariwal survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.