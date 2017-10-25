ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Gutka Baron, Chairman Of The Manikchand Group, Dies At 78 Due To Cancer

Gutka Baron, Chairman Of The Manikchand Group, Dies At 78 Due To Cancer

Chairperson of the Manikchand Group of Industries, Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies due to salivary gland cancer and sepsis at a hospital in Pune.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 25, 2017 01:22 IST
2-Min Read
Gutka Baron, Chairman Of The Manikchand Group, Dies At 78 Due To Cancer

Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies of cancer at 78

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies at the age of 78 at a hospital in Pune
  2. He had been on life support system for 15 days
  3. Dhariwal died due to multiple organ failure and sepsis

Chairperson of the Manikchand group, Rasiklal M Dhariwal dies at the age of 78 at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He has been going through a treatment for the salivary gland cancer. When he was diagnosed with pneumonia, he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune. On 4th September he had been admitted to the hospital. Doctors revealed that he had been on life support system for 15 days and died due to sepsis and multiple organ failure. Dhariwal demised on Tuesday at 8.15 pm, Medical Director of the hospital Dr Sanjay Pathare informed.

Dhariwal had been diagnosed with salivary gland cancer (parotid cancer) a year ago and was receiving treatment for the same at HCG cancer hospital, Bengaluru and Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune.

The Manikchand group of industries in India is recognized as a company that produces chewable tobacco products. Dhariwal inherited this business from his father and started his career with a bidi factory. Later, he progressed to the production of gutka or chewable tobacco and soon became the gutka baron. He was known to be close to a number of political leaders in the country. For 21 years, he was the president of the Shirur Municipal council which was also headed by his son. Dhariwal survived by his wife, a son and four daughters. 


RELATED STORIES

'This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer'

'This $5 Billion Start Up Made Its First Cancer Vaccine - For Just One Person'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------