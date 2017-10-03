Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: 2000 Cases Of Breast Cancer Detected Everyday
"The rate of breast cancer is definitely rising. In India, 1.25 to 2 lakh new cancer patients are added every year, while about 2,000 women are detected with breast cancer every day."
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: 2000 women detected with BC everyday
HIGHLIGHTS
- 32-YO woman from Hyderabad was detected with breast cancer at stage four
- Less that 10% patients at state 3 and 4 survive for more than five years
- About 2,000 women are detected with breast cancer every day
About a week ago, a 32-YO woman from Hyderabad was detected with breast cancer at stage four during her visit to the HCG-NCHRI Cancer Centre in city. Minutes after the counselling session, the psychotherapy department of the hospital diagnosed her with breast cancer and what was more surprising was the fact that she had never even heard of the same and was not aware of the repercussions of it.
60% of the BC cases at the hospital are either at stage 3 or stage 4. Hospital director Dr Ajay Mehta says, "Less that 10% patients at state 3 and 4 survive for more than five years."
On Sunday, the hospital initiated a month-long campaign for the marketing of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants of the discussion were the Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis, Dr Ajay Mehta, hospital's psycho oncology department head Dr Suchitra Mehta, breast cancer survivor Archana Das and Dr Hirapara Pushpendra from radiation oncology department.
Dr Ajay Mehta said during the discussion, "The rate of breast cancer is definitely rising. In India, 1.25 to 2 lakh new cancer patients are added every year, while about 2,000 women are detected with breast cancer every day. About 60% of them are from the early age group 40-45 years. In other countries, about 60% patients are in the age group above 60 years."
"Late marriage, late first child and avoiding breast feeding are some of the reasons that increase chances of breast cancer," he added.
Not just the hospital staff and experts, the discussion was attended by various breast cancer survivors and citizens.
Das gave his own statements and cleared a few myths about cancer by saying, "I was saved as the cancer was detected early. I had to undergo chemotherapy which had various side effects, like blackening of skin and even hair loss. More than me, relatives who used to visit me had become curious. The doctors assured me that in a short time my hair and skin will be back to normal and that actually happened."
"For a cancer patient, it's really important to believe in your doctor," she added. She is known for visiting places and spreading awareness about breast cancer.
She then gave an example by referring to the campaign held at Solapur by the rotary club held most recently. She said, "The people over there were surprise to know that I am survivor. Many of them have never seen a breast cancer survivor in their town."
With agency inputs