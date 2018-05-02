Beware! Those Extra Kilos Can Increase Your Risk Of Arthritis
Those extra kilos cut expose your joints to arthritis risk. Here's how.
Those extra kilos can up your arthritis risk
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obese people are at a higher risk of arthritis
- Extra body weight puts too much pressure on bones and joints
- This makes weight loss in older people more important
Obese? You may want to start hitting the gym as according to a recent study, those extra kilos can up your arthritis risk. A University of Pennsylvania study revealed that the adults with rheumatoid arthritis and obesity experienced more rapid progression of disability than patients who were overweight. According to the study, the patients who lost weight tended to become disabled more quickly, especially in those who were already thin.
"We believe that this is because when people get older and acquire illnesses, they tend to lose weight. Therefore, the important weight loss in this study is unintentional. So, this study suggests that patients with rheumatoid arthritis and obesity would benefit from intentional weight loss through a comprehensive management strategy; however, when we see that someone is losing weight without trying, it's probably a poor prognostic sign, especially if they are already thin," said researcher Joshua Baker.
New therapies and approaches to weight loss are becoming available to people and the results will help promote their use in patients with arthritis, to help prevent disability over the long-term. It may also encourage health providers to recognize unintentional weight loss as a poor prognostic sign and refer patients for strength training, physical therapy, and other interventions to prevent disability.
The findings are published in the Journal of Arthritis Care & Research.
Trending
LATEST STORIES
Beware! Those Extra Kilos Can Increase Your Risk Of Arthritis
World Asthma Day: Here's Why Men Are More Prone To Asthma Than Women
Tooth Whiteners Essentially Bleach Your Teeth, And That Has Pros And Cons
Football Heading May Be Worse For Brain Than Collisions