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Beta Blockers, Common Heart Drugs Prescribed Since 1950s, Linked To Severe Risks Especially For Women: New Study
A major international study suggests beta blockers may not benefit many patients recovering from uncomplicated heart attacks with preserved heart function and may even pose higher risks for some women.
Beta blockers have been widely used since the 1950s to reduce strain on the heart
HIGHLIGHTS
- A major trial found beta blockers may not benefit patients with uncomplicated heart attacks
- Women on beta blockers after such heart attacks showed higher risks of death
- Modern heart attack care now includes rapid artery reopening and advanced medications
Beta blockers have been routinely prescribed after a heart attack for decades and were long considered a cornerstone of cardiac recovery. But a major international clinical trial now suggests that many patients with uncomplicated heart attacks and normal heart function may not benefit from these drugs at all. The findings from the large REBOOT trial, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, are drawing attention particularly because of a concerning signal seen in women. Researchers found that women with preserved heart function who received beta blockers had a higher risk of death, repeat heart attack, or hospitalisation for heart failure compared to women who did not take the drugs. Experts say the findings could reshape future heart attack treatment guidelines and push medicine toward more personalised cardiac care.
Why Beta Blockers Became Standard After Heart Attacks
Beta blockers have been widely used since the 1950s to reduce strain on the heart. Doctors prescribe them because they may:
- Slow heart rate
- Lower blood pressure
- Reduce oxygen demand on the heart
- Help prevent dangerous heart rhythm problems
Historically, they significantly reduced mortality after heart attacks before modern cardiac interventions became common.
Also read: Heart Attack In 40s: Why Are Healthy And Fit Individuals Still At Risk? Cardiologist Explains
What Did The REBOOT Trial Find?
The REBOOT trial included:
- 8,505 patients
- 109 hospitals across Spain and Italy
- Nearly four years of follow-up
Researchers studied patients who had uncomplicated heart attacks but still maintained good heart pumping function. The results showed that beta blockers did not significantly reduce:
- Death risk
- Repeat heart attacks
- Hospitalisation for heart failure
when compared with patients who did not receive the drugs.
Why Modern Heart Care May Have Changed Things
Experts say heart attack treatment today is very different from decades ago. Modern therapies now include:
- Rapid reopening of blocked arteries
- Statins
- Antiplatelet medications
- Advanced cardiac monitoring
Because severe heart damage and arrhythmias are now often reduced quickly, researchers questioned whether beta blockers still provide extra protection for all patients.
Why The Findings In Women Raised Concern
A separate REBOOT substudy published in the European Heart Journal found that women with normal heart function appeared to face higher risks when prescribed beta blockers after uncomplicated heart attacks. Among women with completely normal pumping function: Mortality risk increased by 2.7% over 3.7 years compared to women not taking the drugs. The same increased risk was not observed in men. Researchers stress that this does not mean women should suddenly stop prescribed medications without medical supervision.
Possible Side Effects Of Beta Blockers
Although generally considered safe, beta blockers can cause side effects in some individuals. Common issues may include:
- Fatigue
- Low heart rate
- Dizziness
- Sexual dysfunction
- Reduced exercise tolerance
For patients already taking multiple medications after a heart attack, removing unnecessary drugs may improve quality of life and treatment adherence.
Not All Heart Attack Patients Are The Same
Researchers emphasise that beta blockers may still remain important for:
- Patients with reduced heart function
- Certain arrhythmias
- High blood pressure
- Other cardiac conditions
Some newer trials also suggest patients with mildly reduced heart function may still benefit from the medication.
Also read: This Simple Test Can Help Evaluate Your Heart Health; It's Not Cholesterol Or Blood Pressure
What This Could Mean For Future Treatment
Experts say the findings support a shift toward more personalised cardiac care instead of routine one-size-fits-all prescribing. Future treatment plans may increasingly consider:
- Heart pumping function
- Sex-specific responses
- Individual risk profiles
- Existing medical conditions
Doctors say more research is still needed before guidelines change universally. A major international study suggests beta blockers may not benefit many patients recovering from uncomplicated heart attacks with preserved heart function and may even pose higher risks for some women. Experts say the findings could reshape future heart attack care by encouraging more individualised treatment decisions rather than automatic long-term prescribing for every patient.
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