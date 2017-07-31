Ban On Sex Determination
The Union Heath Ministry informed Lok Sabha about 294 cases that have been filed against illegal sonography clinics. Supreme Court has ordered all the states to take strict action against pre-natal sex determination.
Sex discrimination in India
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is illegal to determine the sex of unborn child under PN-PNDT Act.
- Lok Sabha has filed 294 cases against illegal sonographic clinics.
- States to take action against pre-natal sex determination.
The state authorities across India have filed around 2371 cases in criminal courts, out of which 294 cases have been filed for non-registration of diagnostic clinics since 2014-15.Maharashtra has the largest number of illegal sonography clinics (74) followed by Delhi (54), Haryana (41), Chhattisgarh (31), Punjab (25), Uttar Pradesh (18) and Rajasthan (15).
The minister told Parliament "As per quarterly progress reports submitted by states/ UTs, 103 court cases were filed during 2014-15, as many as 190 during 2015-16 and 133 in 2016-17. Till March 2017, as many as 2,371 cases were pending before various criminal courts while 1,132 cases had been decided under the The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 2003 - resulting in 416 convictions and 114 suspension/ cancellation of medical licences of the convicted doctors," .
According to National Family Health Survey, a large number of illegal sonography clinics are responsible for lowering the female population in the state due to widely occurring sex selective abortions. As a result, the sex ratio is expected to be poor.
