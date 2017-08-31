Apollo Hospital Conducts A Free Mega Check Up Camp In Vizag
Apollo Hospital has conducted a free mega check-up camp which was inaugurated by District Judge P.V. Jyothirmayee at the District Court on Wednesday in Vizag. Regional CEO of Apollo, Sandeep Chatrath said the objective of the camp was to fight the epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiology and neurological problems. As of now, Apollo-Visakhapatnam had screened and provided consultations to 700 persons which included both judges and lawyers at the Bar Association, and a specialist team of doctors was appointed to spread awareness on detecting non-communicable disease (NCD).
Doctors I. Rajesh Venkat, neurology, Sesha Mohan Debta, general medicine, Naveen Kumar-ENT, Sateesh Babu, surgical gastroenterology, A. Suresh, cardiology and N. Srinivas, medical gastroenterology, were among those who participated, reports The Hindu. Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam both hospitals in Arilova and Ramnagar has expanded NTR Vaidya Seva for cardiology, nephrology, urology, neuro surgery, neurology, orthopedics, ENT, plastic surgery, reports The Deccan Chronicle.
Here are a few non-communicable diseases you need to be wary of:
The main types of NCD's are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.
Modifiable behaviours, such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and the harmful use of alcohol, all increase the risk of NCD's. According to World Health Organization:
- Tobacco accounts for 7.2 million deaths every year (including from the effects of exposure to second-hand smoke), and is projected to increase markedly over the coming years.
- 4.1 million annual deaths have been attributed to excess salt/sodium intake.
- More than half of the 3.3 million annual deaths attributable to alcohol use are from NCD's, including cancer.
- 1.6 million deaths annually can be attributed to insufficient physical activity.
Metabolic risk factors
Metabolic risk factors contribute to four key metabolic changes that increase the risk of NCDs:
- raised blood pressure
- overweight/obesity
- hyperglycemia (high blood glucose levels) and
- hyperlipidemia (high levels of fat in the blood)