ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Apollo Hospital Conducts A Free Mega Check Up Camp In Vizag

Apollo Hospital Conducts A Free Mega Check Up Camp In Vizag

The objective of the camp was to fight the epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiology and neurological problems. Read more for information.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 31, 2017 11:02 IST
2-Min Read
Apollo Hospital Conducts A Free Mega Check Up Camp In Vizag

Doctors were appointed to spread awareness on non-communicable diseases.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A free mega check-up camp was inaugurated at the district court
  2. Spread awareness on non-communicable diseases like hypertension
  3. Apollo had screened and provided consultation to 700 persons

Apollo Hospital has conducted a free mega check-up camp which was inaugurated by District Judge P.V. Jyothirmayee at the District Court on Wednesday in Vizag. Regional CEO of Apollo, Sandeep Chatrath said the objective of the camp was to fight the epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiology and neurological problems. As of now, Apollo-Visakhapatnam had screened and provided consultations to 700 persons which included both judges and lawyers at the Bar Association, and a specialist team of doctors was appointed to spread awareness on detecting non-communicable disease (NCD).

Doctors I. Rajesh Venkat, neurology, Sesha Mohan Debta, general medicine, Naveen Kumar-ENT, Sateesh Babu, surgical gastroenterology, A. Suresh, cardiology and N. Srinivas, medical gastroenterology, were among those who participated, reports The Hindu. Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam both hospitals in Arilova and Ramnagar has expanded NTR Vaidya Seva for cardiology, nephrology, urology, neuro surgery, neurology, orthopedics, ENT, plastic surgery, reports The Deccan Chronicle.

Here are a few non-communicable diseases you need to be wary of:

RELATED STORIES

'Bullying And Violence At Workplace May Spike Diabetes Risk'

'Disturbed Sleeping Patterns Trigger Diabetes In Youngsters, How To Reset Your Body Clock'


The main types of NCD's are cardiovascular diseases (like heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

Modifiable behaviours, such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and the harmful use of alcohol, all increase the risk of NCD's. According to World Health Organization:

  • Tobacco accounts for 7.2 million deaths every year (including from the effects of exposure to second-hand smoke), and is projected to increase markedly over the coming years.
  • 4.1 million annual deaths have been attributed to excess salt/sodium intake.
  • More than half of the 3.3 million annual deaths attributable to alcohol use are from NCD's, including cancer.
  • 1.6 million deaths annually can be attributed to insufficient physical activity.


Metabolic risk factors

Metabolic risk factors contribute to four key metabolic changes that increase the risk of NCDs:

  • raised blood pressure
  • overweight/obesity
  • hyperglycemia (high blood glucose levels) and
  • hyperlipidemia (high levels of fat in the blood)

 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------