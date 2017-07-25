Air Ambulance Saves 2 Month Old Baby Suffering From Bronchitis
In Bengaluru, an air ambulance saved the life of a two months old baby. An air ambulance was used to shift the baby from Bangalore's MS Ramaiah Hospital to Narayana Health City.
In Bengaluru, an air ambulance saved the life of a two months old baby who was suffering from bronchitis. An air ambulance was used to shift the baby from Bangalore's MS Ramaiah Hospital to Narayana Health City. The distance between the two hospitals is quite long, and if the medical staff had chosen the roadways to commute, there was a possibility that the child wouldn't survive. It was easily an hour long drive between the two hospitals, which would have been fatal considering the patient's condition.
Using an air ambulance, the distance of 20 kilometres was covered in mere 7 minutes, which in Bangalore traffic would have easily taken around an hour or so. Speaking to reporters Dr Hiremat Sagar said "If the baby was taken by the road, it would take one and a half hours. It was possible that the baby could be terribly disturbed. The air ambulance has been well-received. "
Prior to this the baby was under intensive care at M.S. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital since Saturday but had to be shifted to Narayana Health City as the baby's condition was not further deteriorating. The ambulance reached the Narayana Health City around 10:45 in the morning. The baby was without further delay transferred to the neonatal ICU immediately. Since then the baby is in the neonatology department and is being kept under observation, to check its progress and to detect any further complications.
This mode of transportation could become an essential factor is saving numerous lives. In certain cases, the patients don't survive because they're unable to reach the hospital and fail to get medical assistance on time. The survival of this baby exemplifies the fact that air ambulances should be an essential component of a medical facility.
