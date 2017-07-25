ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Air Ambulance Saves 2 Month Old Baby Suffering From Bronchitis

Air Ambulance Saves 2 Month Old Baby Suffering From Bronchitis

In Bengaluru, an air ambulance saved the life of a two months old baby. An air ambulance was used to shift the baby from Bangalore's MS Ramaiah Hospital to Narayana Health City.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 25, 2017 04:47 IST
2-Min Read
Air Ambulance Saves 2 Month Old Baby Suffering From Bronchitis

An air ambulance saved the life of a baby

In Bengaluru, an air ambulance saved the life of a two months old baby who was suffering from bronchitis. An air ambulance was used to shift the baby from Bangalore's MS Ramaiah Hospital to Narayana Health City. The distance between the two hospitals is quite long, and if the medical staff had chosen the roadways to commute, there was a possibility that the child wouldn't survive. It was easily an hour long drive between the two hospitals, which would have been fatal considering the patient's condition.

Using an air ambulance, the distance of 20 kilometres was covered in mere 7 minutes, which in Bangalore traffic would have easily taken around an hour or so. Speaking to reporters Dr Hiremat Sagar said "If the baby was taken by the road, it would take one and a half hours. It was possible that the baby could be terribly disturbed. The air ambulance has been well-received. "

Prior to this the baby was under intensive care at M.S. Ramaiah Memorial Hospital since Saturday but had to be shifted to Narayana Health City as the baby's condition was not further deteriorating. The ambulance reached the Narayana Health City around 10:45 in the morning. The baby was without further delay transferred to the neonatal ICU immediately. Since then the baby is in the neonatology department and is being kept under observation, to check its progress and to detect any further complications.
RELATED STORIES

'Resistance training helpful for lung patients'

'Bronchitis may trigger acid reflux'


This mode of transportation could become an essential factor is saving numerous lives. In certain cases, the patients don't survive because they're unable to reach the hospital and fail to get medical assistance on time. The survival of this baby exemplifies the fact that air ambulances should be an essential component of a medical facility.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------