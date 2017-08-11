ASK OUR EXPERTS

Facing A Creative Deadlock? Have A Glass Of Wine To Boost it

A recent study says a small glass of wine or a pint of beer might help to let one's creativity soaring high. This is no hoax as it has been confirmed by a study published in the Journal Consciousness and Cognition.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 11, 2017
drinking beer can be good for your creativity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Beer might help to let one's creativity soaring high
  2. Alcohol is so linked with creativity
  3. Alcohol distracts you from the central task and helps find solutions

A recent study says a small glass of wine or a pint of beer might help to let one's creativity soaring high. This is no canard as it has been confirmed by a study published in the Journal Consciousness and Cognition. The left hemisphere of the brain is responsible for practical, logical and organized thinking. Whereas the right hemisphere is the one where the creativity comes from. But it is more complex than it seemed to be. The study also revealed that those who consumed less alcohol had less focus and cognitive control. 

Lead author Dr Mathias Benedek said "Alcohol is so linked with creativity." He also suggested "Previous research has found almost half of the great writers had a history of drinking. We found that a small drink can indeed help with certain aspects of creativity. Moderate drinking could make it a little difficult to focus on work. It might well work for someone who is sitting down to do creative writing or brainstorming ideas in a boardroom.'' 

The participants of the study were given a bottle of normal beer while others in the study were given non-alcoholic beer. The participants could differentiate between the two. The participants were then given a series of word association task. They were asked to associate the words, Swiss, Blue and Cake. Those who consumed alcohol were more able to guess the answer correctly that cheese was the linking word. But the participants who did not consume alcoholic drinks took some time. 

Dr Benedek explained "There are two theories for how this works." "The first being that when you are really focusing on solving a problem, you can become fixated so that your mind gets stuck on one way of addressing it. Alcohol makes it more difficult to keep all the parameters of the task in mind, but that can also help you come at it from another direction. " 

The second theory suggests that alcohol distracts you from the central task and also allows you to access your unconscious mind and find alternative solutions.



