A New Drug To Tackle Liver Disease
Scientists have discovered a new drug "URMC-099" which can effectively reverse inflammation in the liver, injury and scarring in animals who were fed a diet which was high in fat sugar and cholesterol
Researchers have discovered a new drug to tackle liver disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- Scientists have discovered a new drug "URMC-099"
- URMC-099 seems to break the persistent inflammation in the liver
- More than a third of adults in the U.S. are obese and prone to disease
"URMC-099 seems to break this vicious cycle of persistent inflammation by restoring balance between immune cells and liver cells," said Gelbard, professor and director of the Center for Neurotherapeutics Discovery at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. "The drug's ability to turn down the volume on the immune response allows the liver to regain its normal functions."
When we increase the intake of fatty and sugary foods, there is inflammation in our livers. To counteract this inflammation our body's immune system sends cells to neuter the inflamed area. But sometimes the immune system itself loses control and sends more cells to fight than necessary. This creates more inflammation in the liver and causes severe damage. This new drug will come as a boon to the patients and will provide immediate relief.
"A new therapy for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is needed now more than ever, as more than a third of adults in the U.S. are obese and that number is expected to climb" according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Comments