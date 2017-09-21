Woman Revived After 30 Minutes Of Death!
She suffered a cardiac arrest just before the surgery began and it was no less than a miracle when the doctors were able to revive her 30 minutes after she suffered a cardiac arrest.
50-year old bypass patient revived after 30 minutes of death
HIGHLIGHTS
- The patient was subjected to a bypass surgery on the 14th of August
- She suffered a cardiac arrest just before the surgery began
- Doctors were able to revive her 30 minutes after the cardiac arrest
Saraswati Devi, 50-year old lady hailed from the Sonebhadra district of UP. She was undergoing a bypass surgery at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute to treat 90% blockage in her heart. The patient was subjected to a bypass surgery on the 14th of August. She suffered a cardiac arrest just before the surgery began and it was no less than a miracle when the doctors were able to revive her 30 minutes after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The patient is also reported to be diabetic.
"Her heart stopped beating and her blood pressure dropped to zero. If we stopped even for a second, the heart monitor was a straight line," Dr SN Khanna the Associate Director of FEHI revealed.
For the next 20 minutes, the doctors wasted no time and kept giving her cardiac massage to continue pumping blood. They had two options, either go ahead with the surgery and inform the family or perform bypass on a still heart. They chose the latter.
"We chose the latter. We didn't have a second to waste. After 20 minutes of external cardiac massage, we prepped for surgery. It then took us another 10 minutes to clean her, intubate her, and open the rib cage to reach the heart," Dr Khanna added.
Lack of blood supply to the brain for over four minutes can lead to irreversible damage in most cases. But in Devi's case, she went on without blood supply for up to 10 minutes.
"It was difficult for us to say whether she will wake up with brain damage or not. It was only when she regained consciousness that we figured that the surgery was successful," said Dr Khanna.
She was discharged from the hospital on August 24 and since then doctors have been monitoring her recuperation.
With agency inputs.