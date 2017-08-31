ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  5 Patients Die On Ventilator Due To Lack Of Oxygen Supply, Says Medical Council

5 Patients Die On Ventilator Due To Lack Of Oxygen Supply, Says Medical Council

The company supplying oxygen stopped its services due to delay in payment for the past five years. Read the full report here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 31, 2017 11:52 IST
2-Min Read
5 Patients Die On Ventilator Due To Lack Of Oxygen Supply, Says Medical Council

The council asked the Delhi government to fix responsibility and take action.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Patients didn't die due to medical negligence, says medical council
  2. Medical council asks government to take responsibility
  3. Government needs to ensure such incidents do not happen again
Five patients died on ventilator at the Delhi government's Sushruta Trauma Centre due to lack of oxygen supply. The company supplying oxygen stopped its services due to delay in payment for the past five years. According to the Delhi Medical Council, there were administrative lapses, reports The Indian Express. They have asked the Delhi government "to fix responsibility and initiate corrective action". Submitting the findings of the inquiry report into the 2012 incident, Dr Girish Tyagi, secretary, Delhi Medical Council, said, "We have come to the conclusion that there was no negligence on part of the doctor. At the time of incident, it has been found, all the five patients were revived - but later died because of their illness. The lapses were purely administrative. We have recommended the government to fix the accountability."

"In future, any disruption in the supply of the oxygen and such failure of equipment should be brought to the notice of the competent authority by the person who is responsible for using this equipment for the rectification of this defect," said the medical council in a statement.

In December, 2012, four critically ill patients, who were on ventilator in the intensive care unit, died after oxygen supply from the Sushruta Trauma Centre gas plant snapped. News reports stated that the police later arrested two persons working for PSE - the firm managing oxygen supply in the hospital's gas plant. A case of negligence was registered against the company. The then Health Minister Dr AK Walia then constituted a four-member panel to review the existing medical procedures and facilities at government hospitals.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------