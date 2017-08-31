5 Patients Die On Ventilator Due To Lack Of Oxygen Supply, Says Medical Council
The company supplying oxygen stopped its services due to delay in payment for the past five years. Read the full report here.
The council asked the Delhi government to fix responsibility and take action.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Patients didn't die due to medical negligence, says medical council
- Medical council asks government to take responsibility
- Government needs to ensure such incidents do not happen again
"In future, any disruption in the supply of the oxygen and such failure of equipment should be brought to the notice of the competent authority by the person who is responsible for using this equipment for the rectification of this defect," said the medical council in a statement.
In December, 2012, four critically ill patients, who were on ventilator in the intensive care unit, died after oxygen supply from the Sushruta Trauma Centre gas plant snapped. News reports stated that the police later arrested two persons working for PSE - the firm managing oxygen supply in the hospital's gas plant. A case of negligence was registered against the company. The then Health Minister Dr AK Walia then constituted a four-member panel to review the existing medical procedures and facilities at government hospitals.