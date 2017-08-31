ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  5 More People Die Of Swine Flu In Gujarat, Death Toll Reaches 343

5 More People Die Of Swine Flu In Gujarat, Death Toll Reaches 343

Gujarat is among the leading states in terms of swine flu deaths, having had 1,678 fatalities and 15,755 cases since 2009.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 31, 2017 02:44 IST
2-Min Read
5 More People Die Of Swine Flu In Gujarat, Death Toll Reaches 343

Gujarat recorded 152 new swine flu cases on Tuesday

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The state also recorded 152 new swine flu cases this week
  2. India has recorded 1,094 swine flu-related deaths in 2017
  3. Two deaths took place due to H1N1 virus on Tuesday
Atleast 5 more people die of swine flu in Gujarat, taking the death toll in Gujarat to 343. The state also recorded 152 new swine flu cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,741 this year. Two deaths took place due to H1N1 virus on Tuesday. A statement from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated that the city reported 47 new cases of swine flu on Monday while 147 H1N1 patients were discharged from hospitals. At present, 11 swine flu patients are on life support, 13 are on bi-PAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines and 49 are on oxygen supply, said the statement.

The situation of 65 swine flu patients is stable at present, the statement added. Gujarat is among the leading states in terms of swine flu deaths, having had 1,678 fatalities and 15,755 cases since 2009, reports The Times of India. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a survey of 2.28 lakh houses in which they found 1,718 suspected cases of swine flu. Out of these suspected cases, 35 patients had swine flu and were given treatment. AMC reported that a stock of 24,500 tamiflu tablets and 475 Oseltamivir syrup bottles is available with the civic body.

India has recorded 1,094 swine flu-related deaths in 2017, with the maximum 342 casualties being reported in August only, said an official report on Wednesday. According to the report, released for the 33rd week of this year on swine flu, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Maharashtra at 437, followed by Goa with 269 and Rajasthan with 69 deaths.

With inputs from IANS


RELATED STORIES

'Swine Flu Explosion: A Stronger Pill Plan To Be Executed To Curb Swine Flu'

'Dengue Explosion, 28 New Cases Reported In One Day In Patiala: Tips To Prevent Dengue'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------