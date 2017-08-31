5 More People Die Of Swine Flu In Gujarat, Death Toll Reaches 343
Gujarat is among the leading states in terms of swine flu deaths, having had 1,678 fatalities and 15,755 cases since 2009.
Gujarat recorded 152 new swine flu cases on Tuesday
Two deaths took place due to H1N1 virus on Tuesday
The situation of 65 swine flu patients is stable at present, the statement added. Gujarat is among the leading states in terms of swine flu deaths, having had 1,678 fatalities and 15,755 cases since 2009, reports The Times of India. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conducted a survey of 2.28 lakh houses in which they found 1,718 suspected cases of swine flu. Out of these suspected cases, 35 patients had swine flu and were given treatment. AMC reported that a stock of 24,500 tamiflu tablets and 475 Oseltamivir syrup bottles is available with the civic body.
India has recorded 1,094 swine flu-related deaths in 2017, with the maximum 342 casualties being reported in August only, said an official report on Wednesday. According to the report, released for the 33rd week of this year on swine flu, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Maharashtra at 437, followed by Goa with 269 and Rajasthan with 69 deaths.
