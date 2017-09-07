3 More People Die Of Swine Flu In Vadodara, Death Toll Reaches 38

ASK OUR EXPERTS

The total swine flu death toll in Vadodara city and Vadodara rural has reached 38.
  Sep 7, 2017
Swine Flu is spreading fast and has taken 3 more lives in Vadodara.

Swine Flu is spreading fast and has taken 3 more lives in Vadodara taking the death toll to 38. A one-year-old boy from Piniya village of Mahisagar district's Kadana taluka and a 50-year-old woman from Godhra Road in Dahod district both of whom were admitted at SSG Hospital succumbed to swine flu on Wednesday. Health officials confirmed a 49-year-old woman from neighbouring Padra town had died due to swine flu on Tuesday. The total death toll in Vadodara city and Vadodara rural has reached 38. An eight-month-old infant from Karelibaug, a two-year-old boy from Tandalja, a three and a half year old boy from Sawad, a five-year-old bot from Bapod and two six year old boy and girl from Sama and Subhanpura areas have tested positive. With this, total number of swine flu positive cases within VMC limits has reached 669 of which 548 have been cured, 26 have died, 89 patients are said to be stable while six patients are currently under ventilator, reports the Times of India.

What is Swine Flu?

Swine flu, also known as the H1N1 virus, is a relatively new strain of an influenza virus that causes symptoms similar to the regular flu. It originated in pigs, but is spread primarily from person to person. Swine flu made headlines in 2009 when it was first discovered in humans and became a pandemic. Pandemics are contagious diseases affecting people throughout the world or on multiple continents at the same time.

Like other strains of the flu, H1N1 is highly contagious, allowing it to spread quickly from person to person. A simple sneeze can cause thousands of germs to spread through the air. The virus can linger on tables and surface areas like door knobs, waiting to be picked up.

Prevention

The best means of dealing with swine flu is to prevent it. The best way to prevent swine flu is to get a yearly flu vaccination. Other easy ways to prevent swine flu include:
  • frequently washing hands with soap or hand sanitizer
  • not touching your nose, mouth, or eyes (the virus can survive on surfaces like telephones and tabletops)
  • staying home from work or school if you're ill
  • avoiding large gatherings when swine flu is in season


Here are some easy tips you can follow to keep the flu away.


1. Have five duly washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It helps in strengthening your immunity.

2. Do Pranayam daily and go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Even in small measures, it will work wonders for your body's resistance against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.

3. You can have a a small piece of kapoor or camphor. Adults can swallow it with water while children can take it along with food. Please remember camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.

4. You should eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.

5. Take two pods of raw garlic first thing in the morning by swallowing it with lukewarm water. It will strengthen your immunity.

6. Take a glass of hot or lukewarm milk every night with a small measure of haldi (turmeric).

7. The thick and long, cactus-like leaves of aloe vera have an odourless gel. A teaspoon of this gel taken with water daily can work wonders for not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity.

8. Lastly, always wash your hands with soap and warm water daily as frequently as possible. Also, encourage your children to do the same.

 


 

