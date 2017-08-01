240 Medical Personnel To Boycott OGH Work
According to sources at the hospital, two female junior doctors and a duty doctor were physically assaulted by four suspected attendants on Sunday night.
240 doctors boycott work at OGH
The report says that one victim, a female doctor was slapped five times and another one's arm was horribly twisted. The attendants also beat up the duty doctor with a chair. The police were present, but they didn't do anything, even when the attendant threatened to stab the victims with a knife.
An unnamed contact at the OGH reported that the attendants were accompanying a 70-year-old woman admitted to the Intensive Medical Care unit of the hospital. "Chances of her survival were only two to five per cent and the prognosis was explained to the attendants. We were giving her Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation when she died. While entry is restricted to only one attendant, four of them barged in pushing aside security guards.
They twisted the arm of a junior doctor, slapped another junior doctor five times and struck the duty doctor with a chair," the junior doctor said. The victims, Dr Sandhya, Dr Sanjana were the junior doctors whereas the duty doctor was Dr Raja Ramesh. They were treated at the hospital and a complaint was lodged at Afzalgunj Police station.
The hospital authorities tried to downplay the incident by claiming it was a usual skirmish between the medical personnel but the victims said that this was the 3rd similar case this month. "We filed written complaints with the hospital authorities but no action was taken," a junior doctor said.