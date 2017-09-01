166 Swine Flu Deaths In Delhi: Know The Symptoms And Stay Protected
Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs. The death toll due to H1N1 virus has reached around 736 across the country with over 15,121 cases of the viral infection. In 2016, Delhi had reported 193 cases of H1N1 virus till this time of the year.
Capital sees 166 swine flu deaths
HIGHLIGHTS
- Swine flu is a respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus
- 166 fresh cases of swine flu in Delhi
- Hospitals have created isolation ward for critically-ill patients
Symptoms of this viral infection include fever, cough, vomiting, fatigue, headache, body ache and sore throat. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding crowded places are among the precautions one should take to avoid catching the infection.
This year, the viral disease has affected a lot of people. 166 fresh cases of swine flu have been reported from the capital taking the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 517. These figures are till July 30. The death toll due to H1N1 virus has reached around 736 across the country with over 15,121 cases of the viral infection. In 2016, Delhi had reported 193 cases of H1N1 virus till this time of the year.
Three persons, including a woman, have died at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital last month due to swine flu, while one other succumbed to the H1N1 virus at the AIIMS here, officials said.The deceased at the RML hospital has been identified as 45-year-old Zaibun Nisha, from Delhi, Navin (25) from Uttar Pradesh and Pramod (39) from Bihar, they said.The three were admitted to the swine flu ward for treatment, a hospital official, said. A native of Faridabad in Haryana also succumbed to the deadly virus at the AIIMS last month.
A senior doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital said "We have admitted 105 patients who came with the symptoms of swine flu till now. The hospital has witnessed 25 suspected deaths due to the deadly virus." An official said "We have enough stock of medicines to treat swine flu. Some hospitals, including RML, also have created isolation ward for critically-ill patients."
The Union Health Ministry has also issued guidelines for H1N1 virus vaccination for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and persons with compromised immunity due to other diseases and has asked the State Governments and Union Territories Administration, to formulate an effective plan for vaccinating the health care workers and persons at higher risk, on yearly basis depending upon the public health burden of influenza.
Even the NCR areas which include Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have also reported 39 fresh cases of the swine flu.
The standard treatment for H1N1 is Tami flu, which should be taken only on prescription. There are three categories of the virus - A, B and C. While the first two are considered stable, the C category is dangerous. It requires ventilator support immediately.
Here are some easy tips you can follow to keep the flu away.
1. Have five duly washed tulsi leaves (basil) every morning. Tulsi is known to have a number of therapeutic properties. It helps in strengthening your immunity.
2. Do Pranayam daily and go for morning jog/walk regularly to keep your throat and lungs in good condition. Even in small measures, it will work wonders for your body's resistance against all such diseases which attack the nose, throat and lungs, besides keeping you fit.
3. You can have a a small piece of kapoor or camphor. Adults can swallow it with water while children can take it along with food. Please remember camphor is not to be taken everyday, but only once each season, or once a month.
4. You should eat citrus fruits rich in vitamin c daily especially amla.
5. Take two pods of raw garlic first thing in the morning by swallowing it with lukewarm water. It will strengthen your immunity.
6. Take a glass of hot or lukewarm milk every night with a small measure of haldi (turmeric).
7. The thick and long, cactus-like leaves of aloe vera have an odourless gel. A teaspoon of this gel taken with water daily can work wonders for not only your skin and joint pains, but also boost immunity.
8. Lastly, always wash your hands with soap and warm water daily as frequently as possible. Also, encourage your children to do the same.