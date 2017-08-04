Visual Impairment Will Triple Worldwide By 2050
According to a recent study the occurrence and prevalence of blindness worldwide will almost triple by the year 2050
150 million people might go blind by 2050
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blindness worldwide will almost triple by the year 2050
- Ageing will be a major reason for blindness
- Near-vision impairment due to uncorrected presbyopia affects 1.09 billion
"There is an ongoing reduction in the age-standardised prevalence of blindness and visual impairment, yet the growth and ageing of the world's population is causing a substantial increase in number of people affected," said Rupert Bourne, Professor at the Anglia Ruskin University in the UK.
"Even mild visual impairment can significantly impact a person's life, for example reducing their independence in many countries as it often means people are barred from driving, as well as reducing educational and economic opportunities," said Professor Rupert Bourne, of Anglia Ruskin's Vision and Eye Research Unit. "With the number of people with vision impairment accelerating, we must take action to increase our current treatment efforts at global, regional and country levels," he said.
"Investing in these treatments has previously reaped considerable benefits, including improved quality of life, and economic benefits as people remain in work and "Interventions provide some of the largest returns on investment. They are some of the most easily implemented interventions in developing regions" said Bourn.
