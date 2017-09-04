11 Diptheria Cases Confirmed In Raichur, Karnataka
Diphtheria is an infection caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae.
11 Diptheria cases have been confirmed positive out of the 33 suspected cases in which throat swabs have been sent for medical examination in Raichur district in Karnataka. Of these 11, three were from Raichur taluk and two each from Lingsugur, Sindhanur and Deodurg taluks. S.M.K. Naseer, District Health Officer, told The Hindu over phone on Saturday that, "Except one patient, who is aged 22, the others are in the two to 15 age group and they are getting treatment at the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)." The health officer refused reports that four patients suffering from diphtheria died in a private hospital in the district recently. He said that "we demanded autopsy reports and FIR from the police in support of such claims. But, none have submitted the reports sought for," reports The Hindu.
The confirmation of 11 Diptheria cases has raised concerns of the health department as now more preventive measures are being taken. Diphtheria is an infection caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Signs and symptoms may vary from mild to severe. They usually start two to five days after exposure. Symptoms often come on fairly gradually, beginning with a sore throat and fever. In severe cases, a grey or white patch develops in the throat.The neck may swell in part due to large lymph nodes.
There are four combination vaccines used to prevent diphtheria such as Tetanus, pertussis, DTaP and Tdap. Two of these (DTaP and DT) are given to children younger than seven and two (Tdap and Td) are given to older children and adults, he said. "We have stocked sufficient Td vaccination which could be administered to diphtheria-affected patients," Dr. Naseer said. Nearly 500 dozes of Td vaccination have been received so far and 60 of them are in Raichur and the remaining have been sent to the affected taluks, he added.