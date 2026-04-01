Doomscrolling Before Bed? Here's What It's Doing To Your Brain

Scrolling late at night exposes you to blue light, which suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals your body it's time to sleep.

Doomscrolling Before Bed? Here's What It's Doing To Your Brain

HIGHLIGHTS Doomscrolling is the habit of endlessly consuming negative content online, especially at night Negative news triggers stress hormones, keeping the brain in a heightened state of alertness Blue light exposure from screens disrupts melatonin, leading to poor and delayed sleep

It usually starts innocently. You pick up your phone "just for five minutes" before bed. A quick check of the news, a scroll through social media, maybe a couple of videos. And before you know it, it's been an hour, your eyes feel strained, and sleep seems miles away. This is the world of doomscrolling. And your brain is paying the price. Doomscrolling refers to the habit of endlessly consuming negative or distressing content online, especially late at night. Think alarming headlines, tragic news, heated debates, and anxiety-inducing updates, all packed into one endless feed. Short reels on Instagram, post on X, and YouTube are designed to keep you hooked, making it easy to lose track of time.

What Happens In Your Brain When You Doomscroll

Your brain doesn't treat what you see on a screen as "just content". It reacts as if it's real.

1. Your Brain Stays On High Alert

Negative news activates your brain's threat-detection system. This triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol, putting your body in a state of alertness instead of relaxation.

Also read: High Screen Time Linked to Poor Heart Health In Young Adults: Study

2. Sleep Hormones Get Disrupted

Scrolling late at night exposes you to blue light, which suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals your body it's time to sleep. This disruption can lead to poor sleep quality and delayed sleep onset.

3. You Get Stuck In An Anxiety Loop

The more negative content you consume, the more your brain seeks similar information. This creates a loop where anxiety fuels more scrolling, and more scrolling fuels anxiety. Over time, this pattern can contribute to symptoms linked with Anxiety Disorder and chronic stress.

Why Doomscrolling Feels So Hard To Stop

If you've ever told yourself "just one more scroll", you're not alone. Here's why it's addictive:

Variable rewards: You never know what you'll see next, which keeps you hooked

Fear of missing out (FOMO): You feel like you need to stay updated

Emotional stimulation: Negative content triggers stronger reactions than neutral content

Your brain is essentially being trained to keep scrolling.

The Impact On Your Sleep

Doomscrolling doesn't just delay sleep, it affects its quality too.

You may experience:

Difficulty falling asleep

Frequent night awakenings

Vivid or stressful dreams

Feeling tired even after 7-8 hours in bed

Poor sleep, in turn, affects memory, focus, mood, and even immunity.

The Long-Term Effects On Mental Health

Regular doomscrolling can gradually change how your brain processes information.

Increased baseline anxiety

Reduced attention span

Negative thinking patterns

Emotional exhaustion

In some cases, it can even contribute to symptoms of depression. Signs You're Doomscrolling Too Much

You lose track of time at night

You feel anxious or restless after scrolling

You reach for your phone the moment you wake up

You struggle to fall asleep without screen time

If this sounds familiar, it might be time for a reset.

How To Break The Doomscrolling Habit

The good news is you don't need to give up your phone entirely. You can decide a cut-off time, ideally 30-60 minutes before bed, when you stop using screens. Instead of scrolling, you can switch to reading a book listening to calming music and light stretching or deep breathing. Out of sight really does help. Charging your phone in another room can reduce temptation. You can limit alerts from news and social media apps at night.

Also read: The Silent Epidemic: Is Speech Delay In Indian Children Due To Excessive Screen Time?

Be Intentional With Content

If you do scroll, choose lighter, positive content rather than distressing news.

A Simple Night Routine That Works

Dim the lights an hour before bed

Avoid heavy meals late at night

Stay off screens

Practise relaxation techniques

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

Small changes can lead to better sleep and a calmer mind. Doomscrolling before bed might feel like a harmless habit, but it quietly disrupts your brain, sleep, and mental health. From triggering stress responses to interfering with sleep hormones, its impact is deeper than you think. The fix isn't drastic. It's about setting boundaries, being mindful of your habits, and giving your brain the downtime it needs. Because sometimes, the best thing you can do for your mind is simple: put the phone down and let it rest.