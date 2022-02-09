Try This No-Equipment Bootcamp Workout At Home
Each of the six exercises she listed out goes for 30 seconds flat and you can do it for two rounds.
Workouts at home with no equipment can be as effective
It's getting cold outside and stepping out to go to the gym may sometimes seem like a task. Don't fret and don't worry about not having any equipment as here's a primer on a full-body workout using just your towel-size mat. Fitness expert Kayla Itsines has shared a video of zero equipment-style boot camp workout for fitness enthusiasts, who are bogged down by social-distancing norms and restrictions these days. Interestingly, the routine includes only six exercises and there is no jumping involved. So if you live in an apartment don't worry, the exercises are going to be “super quiet”, she adds.
Kayla Itsines says she has completed the routine for the same amount of time any of her followers will, “so it's like I'm right there with you.” “As a trainer, I love jumping in and working out alongside my clients to help them push through it… even if it is through Instagram.”
Each of the six exercises she listed out goes for 30 seconds flat. These are:
1.Sumo Squat
2.Push Up And Side Rotation
3.Bent-Leg Raise
4.Reverse Lunge And Knee Up
5.High Plank And Hold
6.Ab Bikes
Kayla Itsines advised for two rounds of the routine, that is once you complete the cycle, you can reverse it or do it all over again, depending on how you feel comfortable. For those who think that they are not able to do push-ups on their toes, they can drop down and try to do that on their knees.
The fitness expert regularly shares updates on her social media account for her followers. She has been focussing on exercise routines that require no or very few equipment and can be done easily at home because of the ongoing pandemic.
Recently, Kayle Itsines had shared a series of 5 exercises that require no equipment that can help everyone get rid of the extra flab most of have acquired during the recently concluded festive season.
