Men's Health: 4 Factors That Cause Low Testosterone Levels
In this article, let's discuss some habits that might be lowering testosterone levels in men.
Several factors can unknowingly cause a decline in testosterone levels
Testosterone is a sex hormone that affects overall health in multiple ways. It is a major hormone in men. Healthy testosterone levels are crucial for many bodily functions including proper sex function, maintaining bone health, mood stabilization, adequate muscle growth, red blood cell production and more. However, several factors can unknowingly cause a decline in testosterone levels. These include both diet and lifestyle mistakes. In this article, let's discuss these habits that might be lowering your testosterone levels.
4 ways you are lowering your testosterone levels
1. You are making these diet mistakes
Some foods can lower testosterone levels. Highly processed foods, too much sugar, baked foods, soy, flaxseeds, alcohol, mint and some herbs can negatively affect your testosterone levels.
2. Being overweight
Obesity is a common risk factor for several health conditions. It can also affect your testosterone levels. According to studies, weight loss in men can elevate testosterone levels effectively.
3. You are not sleeping properly
Inadequate sleep can contribute to mood changes, weight gain, high blood pressure and much more. Sleep disruption can lower testosterone levels. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a healthy sleep cycle.
4. Uncontrolled diabetes and blood pressure
Poorly managed diabetes can also contribute to low testosterone levels. Other health conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol levels may also affect this hormone.
Sings and symptoms of low testosterone levels
- Low sex drive
- Low bone density
- Fatigue
- Poor energy levels
- Reduced muscles mass
- Symptoms of depression
- Reduced concentration
Low testosterone levels can also increase the risk of developing a few conditions including metabolic syndrome, type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and osteoporosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
