Male Sexual Dysfunction: Know Different Types Of Problems, Their Treatments And Prevention Steps

Fertility challenges have always been stressful for both men and women. Male infertility requires adequate attention. Here are some common fertility related issues in men you need to know.
  By: Dr Ashish Sabharwal  Updated: Feb 9, 2022 08:18 IST
3-Min Read
Alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking and depression can impact male fertility

Men's reproductive health issues are usually ignored. Fertility challenges have always been stressful for both men and women. The reproductive health of both male and female plays an important role in maintaining a healthy fertility level. Men's sexual health can be impacted by both physical (diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease) and psychological (lifestyle choices, stress, anxiety and irregular food habits, consumption of illegal drugs). Some commonly occurring reproductive problems are Erectile dysfunction, prostate diseases, premature ejaculation, sterility, etc.

Causes associated with male health problems

Factors like alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, depression, taking medication for bacterial infection, hypertension can impact male fertility. Some sexual problems like a blockage in the testicles, damage/injury to the reproductive organs or genetic diseases can also cause fertility issues. Diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and even diabetes can cause abnormal sperm production.


Male reproductive problems are divided into two parts:

Erectile dysfunction- Physical, as well as physiological causes, may lead to erectile dysfunction. Physiological reasons might be due to the consumption of medicines, infection or antidepressants and smoking. Physiological causes like stress, mental health disorders, anxiety may also be the reason

Prostate Cancer and Testicular Cancer- Prostate is a part of the male reproductive organ and its function is to nourish the sperm. Prostate cancer impacts the quality of the sperm and is responsible for reproductive issues. Testicular cancer is rare and mainly affects young men

How to manage and prevent male dysfunction-

Lifestyle changes

Avoid using substances like alcohol, smoking cigarettes, consuming drugs. Limiting these substances from your daily life will result in improved physical health. It will increase the libido

Eat a heart healthy diet with good amount of vitamins and minerals

Indulging in cardio and regular exercises reduce the chances of sexual diseases and boost sperm quality

Reducing stress levels by being involved in some sport or social support groups that will help in get through stressful times

Treatment methods

Standard treatments for ED include prescribed medication, vacuum pump and penile implant.

Consider visiting an andrologist for the best consultation. They might suggest medication that works best for you after diagnosis. Supplements for erectile dysfunction should be taken only after the andrologist's prescription. They check your medical report and prescribe you with the best alternatives

Testosterone replacement is another alternative used for males who have a low level of testosterone production. This method is used in males suffering from erectile dysfunction due to low male hormone levels

In some cases, combination of medication is provided. This is given in the form of injections. These injections help in maintaining erections for some time

Penile injections are used by men of all ages to treat ED

Vacuum devices are safe and can be used to treat ED with underlying conditions and maintaining an erection

When all other treatment modalities fail, the best and the most reliable treatment is penile implants as it works every time, can be used as long as you want, gives a natural feel and is invisible.

Male sexual health issues are nothing to be ashamed of and should be talked about because it is a man's thing that require enough attention. There is a lot of stigma attached to it. However, for a healthy reproductive life, treatment is needed. In case of any doubt, talk to an andrologist. An expert will be able to suggest you better methods for treatment.

(Dr Ashish Sabharwal, Senior Consultant Urologist, Andrologist and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Director, Blue Ribbon Prostate Clinic, New Delhi, National Board Certified (Urology), Fellowship in Endourology and Robotic Prostate Surgery, Jackson Health System, Miami, USA)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

