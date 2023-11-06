Male Menopause: Try These Managements Tips For Better Health
Read on as we share tips to help you manage male menopause.
Though male menopause cannot be completely prevented, it can be managed
Male menopause, also known as andropause or late-onset hypogonadism, refers to a decline in testosterone levels in men as they age. Unlike menopause in women, which involves a complete cessation of reproductive abilities, male menopause is characterised by a gradual decline in hormone levels rather than a sudden stop.
Symptoms of male menopause may include fatigue, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, irritability, reduced muscle mass, weight gain, and decreased hair growth. However, these symptoms are not experienced by all men and may vary in severity.
Male menopause is considered a normal part of the ageing process, but it is less well-defined and understood compared to menopause in women. Unlike women, who experience a clear hormonal shift with the cessation of menstruation, the decline in testosterone in men occurs more gradually and may not always be clinically significant. Read on as we share tips to help you manage it.
10 Management tips men should follow when experiencing male menopause:
1. Educate yourself
Research and learn about male menopause (also known as andropause) to understand the physical and emotional changes you may experience.
2. Open communication
Talk to your partner, friends, or a therapist about your feelings and experiences during this time. Sharing your thoughts and emotions can provide support and help reduce any anxiety or stress.
3. Seek professional help
Consult a medical professional experienced in male menopause to discuss your symptoms, receive a proper diagnosis, and explore appropriate treatment options.
4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle
Follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep to support your overall well-being during this time.
5. Manage stress
Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies or activities that bring you joy and relaxation.
6. Keep a positive mindset
Focus on the positives in your life and engage in activities that boost your mood and mental well-being.
7. Set realistic expectations
Accept that ageing and bodily changes are a natural part of life. Set realistic expectations for yourself and avoid comparing yourself to others.
8. Seek support from peers
Join support groups or online communities with other men experiencing male menopause. Sharing experiences and advice with others in similar situations can provide both emotional support and practical tips.
9. Adapt your lifestyle
Make necessary adjustments to your daily routines or work-life balance to accommodate any physical or emotional changes you may be experiencing.
10. Stay informed about treatment options
Stay updated on the latest research and treatment options for male menopause. This can help you make informed decisions about any potential medical interventions that may be beneficial to you.
Though male menopause cannot be completely prevented, it can be managed. Treatment options include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, stress reduction techniques as discussed above. Medication may also be helpful in addressing specific symptoms like erectile dysfunction or depression. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for individual circumstances.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
