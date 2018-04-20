ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Men's Health »  Here's How Low Testosterone Levels Can Affect Men

Here's How Low Testosterone Levels Can Affect Men

The total levels of testosterone is commonly associated with just sexual health and muscle mass preservation.
  By: IANS | Updated: Apr 20, 2018 12:17 IST
2-Min Read
Here

Declining testosterone levels could be contributing to a silent decline in overall health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Low testosterone levels in men could be associated with chronic diseases
  2. Total levels of testosterone is associated with just sexual health
  3. Total testosterone was associated with multimorbidity in all age groups

Low levels of testosterone in men could be associated with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, even among those 40 years of age and younger, new research has found. The total levels of the hormone is commonly associated with just sexual health and muscle mass preservation. The new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that the declining levels of testosterone "could be contributing to a silent decline in overall health and increased risk for chronic disease", said lead author of the study Mark Peterson, Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.

Using data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the research team examined the extent to which hypogonadism, which occurs when the body's sex glands produce little or no hormones, is prevalent among men of all ages.

The team examined the prevalence of nine chronic conditions, including Type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, stroke, pulmonary disease, high triglycerides, hypercholesterolemia, hypertension and clinical depression among more than 2,000 men in the survey who were at least 20 years old.

The researchers studied the prevalence of multimorbidity, or when two or more of the chronic conditions were present, among three age groups (young, middle-aged and older men) with and without testosterone deficiency.

They found that low total testosterone was associated with multimorbidity in all age groups -- but it was more prevalent among young and older men with testosterone deficiency.

"Men should be concerned about declining total testosterone, even if it has not reached a level to warrant a clinical diagnosis (less than 300 nanograms per deciliter)," Peterson said. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All
Do You Have Acidity? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Once For All

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here's How Low Testosterone Levels Can Affect Men

Will Calorie Counts On Menu Items Do More Harm Than Good?

Here's Why Women Have A Harder Time Gaining Weight

Experts Discover New Protein Strongly Linked To Breast Cancer Survival

Can Anesthesia Affect A Child's IQ?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------