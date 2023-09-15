Fertility: 5 Foods Men Should Avoid If They Have A Low Sperm Count
Read on as we share some foods that men should avoid to maintain a healthy sperm count.
Certain foods can reduce sperm count and reduce fertility in men
Regardless of their reproductive status, male sperm counts have decreased globally by 50–60% over the past 40 years. In fact, the WHO has classified infertility as a global public health concern. Male factors, either by themselves or in combination with female variables, account for 50% of all occurrences of infertility in couples. In that case, remember that you are not alone.
The good news is that research points to inadequate nutrition as one of the root causes. This signifies that you are in charge and have the power to make things right. One such way is by altering your diet. In this article, we share some foods that men should avoid to maintain a healthy sperm count.
5 Foods men should avoid if they have a low sperm count:
1. Soy products
Even while soy is generally nutritious, it might not be the best option if you're trying to get pregnant. This is due to the significant amounts of oestrogenic isoflavones found in soy. As a result, the body's oestrogen levels rise, which causes testosterone levels to fall. Lower testosterone levels then have a significant impact on sperm quality and quantity, which can impair male fertility.
2. Sodas, energy drinks, etc.
Men who use carbonated beverages, colas, and energy drinks may experience problems with conception because they reduce sperm motility and sperm count. One quart of fizzy beverages consumed daily can drastically lower sperm motility and decrease sperm count by 30%. Additionally, the high sugar content in colas and other aerated drinks might enhance oxidative stress in the body and harm sperm DNA even more.
3. Canned foods
Foods in cans and tins are lined with a substance called bisphenol (BPA). Since bisphenol mimics oestrogen in the human body, it can have consequences akin to too much soy. Your sperm profile could be negatively impacted and your testosterone levels could decrease. Therefore, try to stay as far away from canned fruits and foods as you can.
4. High-fat dairy products
Dairy products are typically thought to be highly healthy, but new research has shown that high-fat dairy items like cheese and full-cream milk can have a detrimental effect on the male reproductive system. These have the potential to drastically reduce sperm motility and count. Additionally, the remaining medication that was given to the cows may be present in full-fat dairy products, which could further influence how the reproductive system functions.
5. Processed meats
Recent research has linked processed meats to a variety of ailments, so this is not surprising. Meats that have been processed include bacon, salami, beef jerky, and hot dogs. I understand; they are delectable. Yes, bacon can improve the flavour of anything. Numerous studies link eating processed red meat to lower sperm counts and impaired sperm motility in the case of sperm. Although it's unclear how certain foods impact sperm, it seems they have a negative impact. It's important to note that these same studies did not discover a link between consuming chicken and poorer sperm health.
Now that you are aware of the direct relationship between what you eat and your health in general, start forming good eating habits right away. If you already have fertility problems, you must strictly adhere to all the aforementioned dos and don'ts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
