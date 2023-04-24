Men's Health: Dos & Don't Of Diet For Better Fertility In Men
You can increase sperm count and overall fertility by incorporating particular nutrients into your diet.
What you eat can influence your reproductive health
The ability of a person to reproduce naturally is referred to as fertility. When a man's chances of getting his female spouse pregnant are poor, this is known as male infertility. Usually, it depends on how good his sperm cells are. Infertility can sometimes be related to sexual function, and it can also occasionally be related to the quality of the semen.
Male fertility really depends on a healthy sperm count. Sperm count can be affected by a variety of elements, such as nutrition and way of life. You can increase sperm count and overall fertility by incorporating particular nutrients into your diet. We'll look at some fundamental dos and don'ts that have been demonstrated to have an impact on sperm count below.
Dietary do's & don'ts to boost fertility in men:
Do's
- Eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
- You certainly already know that vitamin C can strengthen the immune system. According to some research, consuming antioxidants like vitamin C may increase fertility.
- Cut back on processed and fast food, as they contain high levels of unhealthy fats, sugars, and artificial additives that can negatively impact fertility.
- Increase your intake of antioxidants such as vitamin E, and selenium, as they can help protect sperm from damage.
- Fertility in both men and women can benefit from vitamin D. Another vitamin that might raise testosterone levels is this one. Men who were vitamin D deficient had a higher likelihood of having low testosterone levels, according to one observational study.
- Fenugreek is an appreciated herb for both cooking and medicine. Supplements containing fenugreek have been demonstrated to considerably raise testosterone levels.
- One of the foundational elements of male fertility is getting adequate zinc. Additionally, taking zinc supplements may prevent the lower testosterone levels linked to overdoing it on high-intensity exercise.
- Ashwagandha is a herb used for medical purposes which can be added to your diet. According to studies, ashwagandha may increase testosterone levels, hence enhancing male fertility.
Don'ts
- Avoid or limit foods that are high in saturated and trans fats, such as red meat, fried foods, and baked goods, as they can decrease sperm count and motility.
- Reduce intake of soy products. Soy is abundant in isoflavones which causes an oestrogenic effect that drops the levels of testosterone.
- Avoiding consuming predator fish such as tuna and swordfish. These fish are high in mercury which can negatively affect our reproductive health and lead to fertility issues.
- Reduce your caffeine intake, as high levels can negatively impact sperm quality.
- Avoid or limit alcohol intake, as excessive consumption can decrease testosterone levels and impair sperm production.
- Avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke, as they can damage sperm DNA and decrease sperm count.
- Don't skip meals, as it can negatively affect hormone levels and overall sperm health.
- Foods in cans and tins are lined with a substance called bisphenol (BPA). Since bisphenol mimics oestrogen in the human body, it can have consequences akin to too much soy.
Follow these dietary dos and don'ts to improve your fertility and increase your chances of conceiving.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
