ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Men's Health »  Did You Know Why Men Don't Seem To Suffer From Eating Disorders?

Did You Know Why Men Don't Seem To Suffer From Eating Disorders?

Eating disorders, which include anorexia nervosa, bulimia, binge eating disorder and overconsumption.
  By: IANS | Updated: Mar 15, 2018 03:55 IST
2-Min Read
Did You Know Why Men Don

Men are almost five times more likely to remain underdiagnosed for eating disorders

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Men are 5 times more likely to remain underdiagnosed for eating disorders
  2. Eating disorders include anorexia nervosa, bulimia and binge eating
  3. Students with obesity were about half as likely to get diagnosed

Men are almost five times more likely to remain underdiagnosed than females on eating disorders -- which also delays their treatment options, finds a study. Eating disorders, which include anorexia nervosa, bulimia, binge eating disorder and overconsumption, are characterised by irregular eating habits and severe distress or concern about body weight or shape.

"Stereotypes about who develops eating disorders could contribute to disparities in diagnosis and treatment, with males of higher weight, people of colour, and the non-affluent most likely to be slipping through the cracks," said Kendrin Sonneville, Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the US.

The study, conducted on college students, found that females were almost 1.5 times more likely to get treated than males, and affluent students were nearly two times more likely to get treatment compared to non-affluent.

White students were nearly two times more likely to get diagnosed than students of colour, and underweight students were more than six times more likely to get diagnosed than those with a health body weight.

Students with overweight or obesity were about half as likely to get diagnosed.

"Most people with an eating disorder never get diagnosed and never get treatment, even though successful treatments that can reduce suffering, health consequences and cost are available," Sonneville said.

"Many individuals with eating disorders do not recognise themselves in these stereotyped portrayals of eating disorders in the media and may not recognise the need for treatment," Sonneville added.

For the study, published in the journal International Journal of Eating Disorders, 1,700 college graduates were analysed.

The results showed that anorexia was much more likely to get diagnosed (73 per cent) compared to individuals with binge eating disorder (seven per cent).

Sonneville said universal screening and prevention, led by clinicians, could help reduce these disparities. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

6 Simple Home Remedies For Ear Infections
6 Simple Home Remedies For Ear Infections

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Did You Know Why Men Don't Seem To Suffer From Eating Disorders?

Soy-Based Formula May Cause Changes In Girls' Reproductive System

Here's How Healthy Eating And Ample Sleep Can Slow Down Aging

Claustrophobia Can Turn MRI Into Frightening Experience

Could Canola Oil Be Your Ticket To Good Health?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------