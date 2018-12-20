Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?
As legal access to marijuana continues to expand across the U.S., more scientists are studying the effects of its active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in teens, adults and pregnant women.
Exposure to cannabis can alter the genetic profile of sperms in men and even children
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cannabis effects males and their reproductive health
- It can affect genetic profile in sperm
- Higher the consumption of cannabis, higher the alteration in sperm
Exposure to cannabis can alter the genetic profile of sperms in men, and possibly affect the children too, a recent study suggests.
As legal access to marijuana continues to expand across the U.S., more scientists are studying the effects of its active ingredient, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in teens, adults and pregnant women.
Experiments in rats and a study with 24 men found that THC appears to target genes in two major cellular pathways and alters DNA methylation, a process essential for normal development.
"What we have found is that the effects of cannabis use on males and their reproductive health are not completely null, in that there's something about cannabis use that affects the genetic profile in sperm," said Scott Kollins, senior author of the study.
The study defined regular users as those who smoked marijuana at least weekly for the previous six months. Their sperm was compared to those who had not used marijuana in the past six months and not more than 10 times in their lifetimes.
The higher the concentration of THC in the men's urine, the more pronounced the genetic changes to their sperm were, the authors found.
THC appeared to impact hundreds of different genes in rats and humans, but many of the genes did have something in common -- they were associated with two of the same major cellular pathways, said another lead author, Susan K. Murphy.
Previous researches have shown that tobacco smoke, pesticides, flame retardants and even obesity can alter sperms.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.