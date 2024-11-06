Transform Your Clean Eating Journey With These Nutritionist-Approved Tips
As per Nmami Agarwal, 7-8 hours of deep sleep is needed for a better mood.
What you feed your body directly influences the radiance of your skin, the strength of your hair, etc.
We have all tried to eat healthy and clean at some point in our lives. But let us admit it — after a while, the monotony can kick in, and we start craving junk food again. Eating clean offers numerous benefits, from weight management to better mood and improved sleep. So, how do we stay on track without backsliding? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has some helpful tips. In a recent Instagram video, she shares 5 things we all must do on our “clean eating journey.”
The Nutritionist writes, “Thinking about starting a clean eating journey? Here are five essential truths that can make the difference between short-lived changes and lasting results!”
Without further ado, here are 5 things that we all should note:
1. Consistency and sustainability are key
Creating lasting change is not about seeking quick fixes. It is about adopting habits that become a natural part of your lifestyle. By making healthy eating a regular practice, you will foster both physical and mental improvements that are profound and long-lasting.
2. 7-8 Hours of deep sleep is needed for better mood
Genuine rest has an undeniable impact on your mood and emotional well-being. Try to get a full 7-8 hours each night, as this uninterrupted sleep is essential for waking up refreshed, balanced and ready to take on the day. It is a simple yet crucial aspect of wellness often overlooked.
3. Hydration is the best anti-ageing hack
Drinking enough water daily is one of the easiest and most powerful ways to delay visible signs of ageing. Proper hydration preserves skin elasticity, reduces dryness and ensures your body systems are functioning at their best.
4. Inside nourishment reflects outside
What you feed your body directly influences the radiance of your skin, the strength of your hair and your overall energy. By fueling yourself with nutrient-rich foods, you are equipping your body with what it needs to glow and thrive outwardly.
5. Results take time
It may take a few months to notice visible differences. However, transformations are happening internally from day one, and with time, you will start to see the outward benefits of your commitment.
Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's video below:
Nmami Agarwal also mentions. “The journey to clean eating is rewarding and worth every bit of patience and effort.”
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.